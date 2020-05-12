In a new report “Email Application Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2025,” Persistence Market Research presents a detailed analysis of the global email application market over an eight year forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The report focuses on the different factors impacting the growth in adoption of email applications by enterprises – large, small, and mid-sized. Persistence Market Research forecasts the global email application market to grow from an estimated US$ 4,540.0 Mn in 2017 to US$ 6,842.4 Mn by the end of 2025. This will reflect a revenue CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

Global Email Application Market Segmentation

The global email application market is segmented on the basis of end user (SMBs, Large Enterprises); deployment type (Public cloud, On-premise); operating environment (Windows, Linux, Unix, Mainframe, Others); vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Energy & Power, Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Others); and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Market Forecast by Region

The North America email application market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017–2025. The North America regional market will represent incremental opportunity of US$ 596.0 Mn between 2017 and 2025. The Europe and Asia Pacific regional markets are anticipated to increase 1.3X in terms of value between 2017 and 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.8% each from 2017–2025. Within the North America region, the U.S is projected to be the most attractive market for email applications and will also register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period.

Market Forecast by Deployment Type

The on-premise segment is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period, moving from an estimated market valuation of over US$ 2,500 Mn in 2017 to about US$ 3,800 Mn in 2025. This segment will register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period and will remain the most attractive segment by deployment type, registering high Y-o-Y growth throughout the assessment period.

Market Forecast by End User

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMBs) will continue to remain dominant end users of email applications. This segment is projected to increase at a relatively high CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. This segment will witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the eight year period 2017 to 2025.

Market Forecast by Operating Environment

Windows operating system will expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. From a market value of US$ 3,094.9 Mn in 2016 to an estimated US$ 4,802.8 Mn in 2025, the Windows segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period and remain the most attractive segment by operating environment, followed by the Linux operating system projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% in terms of revenue.

Market Forecast by Vertical

In terms of revenue, the BFSI segment is projected to be the most attractive segment by vertical in the global email application market and will register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. The BFSI segment will exhibit a value CAGR of 5.4% and be valued at around US$ 1,600 Mn by the end of 2025. Healthcare will be second in line to the BFSI segment, with an estimated market valuation of US$ 1,406 Mn by end 2025 followed by the IT & Telecom segment with an estimated market valuation of about US$ 1,018 Mn by 2025 end.

Vendor Analysis

The report profiles some of the leading companies operating in the global email application market including

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google Inc.

Micro Focus International Plc

NEC Corporation

Amazon.Com

Hitachi

J2 Global Inc.

Fujitsu

Others.

Top market players are adopting strategies such as new product launches and key market partnerships to improve their product offerings. For instance, IBM Corporation launched its enterprise cloud migration services to enable organizations to migrate their businesses to a hybrid cloud environment with low cost and low risk. The trend of new product launches is likely to remain rampant in the global email application market over the next five years, with about 40% of key players adopting this as a key business strategy. Strategic acquisitions is another key market strategy with about 12% of the top players entering into acquisitions over the last three years to expand their global market presence. Companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise and VMware Inc. have adopted the acquisitions route.