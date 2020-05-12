Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Inventory Management Software Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2026

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Inventory Management Software market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Inventory Management Software market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Inventory Management Software market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Inventory Management Software market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Inventory Management Software market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Inventory Management Software market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Inventory Management Software market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Inventory Management Software market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

manufacturers followed by China. The inventory management software market in SEA and Others of APAC is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. The sales of inventory management software in Western Europe market is projected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 261.61 Mn, while the MEA inventory management software market is also expected to witness significant growth.

Vendors in the inventory management software market are now focusing on the integration of inventory management software with advanced technologies, such as Big Data Analytics and IoT, to manage large amounts of structured & unstructured data generated by them. Examples of some of the inventory management software market vendors in this study of the global inventory management software market include Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Zebra Corporation, Kinaxis Inc., Infor Inc., Zoho Corporation, SAGE Group Plc, Brightpearl Ltd. and DEAR Systems.

In July 2018, Oracle Corporation launched a new store inventory operations cloud service. This solution will help customers view inventory by size, colour and other key attributes.

In January 2017, OneView Commerce, a provider of digital store transformation, integrated its inventory management solution with IBM’s Watson Commerce Insights. Through this integration, users will be able to get real-time analytics about inventory operations.

In January 2018, Infor launched a next-generation Supply Chain Management (SCM) solution to help companies gain real-time visibility and control over their global supply chain. This new solution is integrated with advanced technologies, such as predictive ETAs, real-time visibility and 3D visualisation of warehouse flow, which can help store holders to efficiently manage inventory.

