Coronavirus threat to global Dredging market to register a CAGR growth of XX% during forecast period 2019 to 2029

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Dredging market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Dredging market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Dredging market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Dredging market.

As per the report, the Dredging market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Dredging market are highlighted in the report. Although the Dredging market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Dredging market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Dredging market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Dredging market

Segmentation of the Dredging Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Dredging is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Dredging market.

Suction Dredging in Smaller Waterways to Access High Quality Mineral Reserves

Companies providing dredging services for development of ports and dockyards can consider extending their portfolio towards suction dredging for rivers and smaller waterways. Suction dredgers serve as powerful vacuum cleaners for underwater excavation, and these services are highly profitable since they can effectively unearth streambed materials, which predominantly consist of valuable resources such as gold. Smaller and warmer waterways such as country-side streams and rivers in mountainous regions have a lot of exposed bedrock, making them a profitable area for underwater mining companies. Large profits associated with extracting gold are predominantly present in streambeds of such waterways, which will unlock a new threshold for dredging behemoths in the global market.

Dredging activities are now being extended for accessing high quality mineral reserves that are economically impossible through conventional mining. With zero dewatering requirements and mine water discharge, dredging makes it suitable for accessing hydrologically complex ore deposits, which have been ignored earlier. Bearing the importance of these mineral reserves in mind, several dredging projects, such as VAMOS, are now being undertaken. This, in turn, helps to clear environmental hazards associated with flooding of mines. The crux of the matter is pooling numerous parties, academic as well as industrial, for aiding technical operations and financial feasibilities.

East Asia to Account for a Prominent Market Share

The report published by Fact.MR analyzed the global dredging market across different regions namely North America, Latin America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia and Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, owing to the growing seaborne trade, the East Asia region is found to be in a prominent position with overall market share of ~30% over the forecast period. Increasing population in developing countries such as India and China is putting pressure on governments to invest on land reclamation, which further drives the growth for the dredging market. After East Asia, regions such as South Asia and Oceania and the Middle East are expected to have high number of large cities in coastal areas, which further boost the growth of the dredging market. These regions are expected to hold ~15% and ~19% of the total dredging market share respectively. On other hand, Europe, consisting of the top 4 dredging operating companies across the globe, is expected to account for ~13% of the total dredging market share across the globe.

Important questions pertaining to the Dredging market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Dredging market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Dredging market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Dredging market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Dredging market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

