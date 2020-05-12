Demand for Rice Derivatives Product Proliferates Across the Globe amid COVID-19; ABC End-use Industry Faces Multifaceted Consequences

“

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Rice Derivatives market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Rice Derivatives market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Rice Derivatives market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Rice Derivatives is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Rice Derivatives market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Rice Derivatives market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Rice Derivatives market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Rice Derivatives industry.

Some of the key players operating in the global rice derivatives market are Cargill, Incorporated. Kowa India Pvt.Ltd. Adani Wilmar Limited., Shafi Gluco Chem., Paras Group. Associated British Foods plc, Agarwal Group of Industries. Jain Group of Industries. Muerens Natural., Asharam & Sons Pvt. Ltd., SACCHETTO S.p.A., RIBUS, Inc., and others. These key players are looking for new opportunities and strategic business development in the global rice derivatives market.

Increasing awareness about health consciousness and changing food habits are becoming the key drivers for the global rice derivatives market. Rice derivatives are getting used in a wide variety of food products due to its healthy characteristics and low calories. The global food and beverage industry are growing on a very huge scale which creating huge opportunities for rice derivatives market and the key players. North America and the European food market has the highest demand for rice derivatives ingredient due to their high dietary food demand which fueling the growth for rice derivatives in this region. The Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing regions in terms of population and the economy. This region has the highest consumption and production of rice and rice products including derivatives which creating huge opportunities for the rice derivatives market.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

