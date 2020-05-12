The report also includes the profiles of key Talent Management Software market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Talent management system (TMS) software is designed for implementing integrated strategies and improve processes for recruiting, developing, and retaining people with the required skills and aptitude to meet current and future organizational needs. The purpose of the software is to provide strategic assistance to organizations in achieving long-term enterprise goals concerning human capital. Increased globalization and adoption of software tools by organizations are propelling the demand for talent management software in the forecast period.

The talent management software market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the emergence of social platforms and increase demand for cloud-based solutions among enterprises. Also, the need for real-time employee engagement is a significant factor in fueling market growth. However, lack of awareness is a restraining factor for the growth of this market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the evolving need for big data analytics in HR is expected to offer lucrative growth prospects for the talent management software market and the key players.

Leading Key Players:

• Cornerstone

• Ondemand, Inc.

• Halogen Software

• IBM Corporation

• Lumesse

• Oracle Corporation

• Peoplefluent

• Saba Software

• SAP Successfactors

• TMP Worldwide

The “Global Talent Management Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of talent management software market with detailed market segmentation by solution, service, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography.

The global talent management software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading talent management software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

