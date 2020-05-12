The banking industry has experienced massive changes, which has led to the customization of its working methods. Over the past few decades, the banking industry is progressively shifting attention toward third-party banking software because of declining profits, changing customer demands, and the need for flexible operations in terms of time. Several banks are making are adopting third-party banking software systems over traditional ones. With conventional legacy systems, banks often face challenges in the implementation of new features and their integration. Also, any minor change in one application causes difficulties in other parts of the application; thud, banks are shifting toward third-party software to eradicate these complications.

The Third Party Banking Software Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Demand for an increase in operational efficiency and productivity in all industry verticals, including the banking industry, is the prime factor driving the growth of the third-party banking software market. However, the high costs of software and information security are the major factors restraining the growth of the third-party banking software market. Besides, increasing demand for regulated activities in the banking sector and the rising trend of customer-centric core banking are fueling the growth of the third-party banking software market.

Leading Key Players:

• ACCENTURE PLC

• CAPGEMINI SE

• DELTEK, INC.

• IBM CORPORATION

• INFOSYS LIMITED

• MICROSOFT CORPORATION

• NETSUITE INC.

• ORACLE CORPORATION

• SAP SE

• TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED.

The global third party banking software market is segmented on the basis of product type, application. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as core banking software, multi-channel banking software, BI software, private wealth management software. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as risk management, information security, business intelligence, training and consulting solutions.

The report also includes the profiles of key Third Party Banking Software market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

