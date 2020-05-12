Liquid nutrition supplements are highly accepted products in developed regions such as North America, Europe, and APAC. Moreover, the availability and presence of variants of medical, additional, and sports supplements are leading to the further growth of this market in these regions. Such high growth of this market in these regions is mainly ascribed to the awareness regarding the products. However, the concept of energy drink among the sports players, athletes and other categories is more in a few Asian, Middle East, and African countries. Further, the availability of nutritional drink is less in these regions, and in some areas, they are made available only if prescribed. Thus, these regions present growth opportunities for the liquid nutritional supplement market players.

Liquid Nutritional Supplement market is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as the growing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases. However, the market is likely to experience restrictions on its growth owing to the unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements.

The major players operating in the liquid nutritional supplement market include

Abbott

Amway

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

ADM

Arkopharma

Glanbia Nutritionals

Liquid Health, Inc.

Bayer AG

The Nature’s Bounty Co

GlaxoSmithKline.

The liquid nutritional supplement market accounted to US$ 20,821.15 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 32,286.12 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing geographic market and the growth of the liquid nutritional supplement market. In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the fastest-growing region in the global liquid nutritional supplement market and was projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. The market is this region is expected to grow significantly in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The growth of the market is attributed due to rising support from the government, increasing the food and dietary supplement industry, growing nutritionists and others.

Strategic Insights

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed equally in the global liquid nutritional supplement industry. These strategies are helping players to grow more and will impact the growth of the market. For instance, in May 2019, Amway India introduced its new Nutrilite product, DHA yummies which helps in supporting nutritional gap of vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids in children of 5 years old and above. Thus, the launch of the Nutrilite product will increase the customer base of the company in India.

The report segments the global liquid nutritional supplement market as follows:

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Product

Additional Supplements

Medical Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Ingredient

Botanicals

Vitamins

Minerals

Proteins and Amino Acids Casein Whey Protein Soy Protein Pea Protein

Others

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Age Group

Infants

Children

Adults

Old Age

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Route of Administration

Oral

Enteral

Parenteral

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Distribution Channel

Online Channels

Offline Channels Pharmacy Chains Supermarkets Drug Stores



Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South & Central America Brazil Argentina



