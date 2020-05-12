Some of the commonly used feminine care products include sanitary napkins, tampons, washes, and wipes, among others. Menstrual products such as tampons, sanitary napkins, and menstrual cups are used widely among women and girls in recent years. The availability of these products through various distribution mediums such as supermarkets, general pharmacy stores, and others, is expected to fuel the use of these products. Also, during recent years, various government bodies across the globe have exempted the tax applied on menstrual products such as tampons and sanitary napkins, which has further increased the affordability of the product among the women living in low-income communities as well.

Feminine Hygiene Products Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Distribution Channel, and End User.’ The global feminine hygiene products market is expected to reach US$ 36,371.54 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,088.56 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027

Major factors boosting the growth of the market include increasing awareness regarding feminine hygiene and the availability of feminine hygiene products at an affordable price. However, the occurrence of infections among women by using these products is hampering the growth of the market.

Several companies in the market are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in October 2019, Unicharm launched the cool sanitary napkin ‘Sofy COOL’ in India. The newly introduced product comes along with a revolutionary “Coolpad Technology,” which gives a feeling of coolness for an “Irritation Free Period.”

The feminine hygiene products market majorly consists of players such as

Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Edgewell Personal Care

Bodywise (UK) Limited

Unicharm Corporation

Lil-Lets UK Limited

Ontex

Kao Corporation

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

The Feminine hygiene products market is anticipated to obtain significant growth opportunities from rising urbanization and changes in lifestyle. There has been a rise in the percentage of working women around the globe, which is expected to drive the sales of hygiene products at a significant rate. This number has increased significantly in the developed and developing economies. In the US, women’s participation in labor economics has doubled from 34% of working-age women in 1950 to ~57% in 2016.

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market – By Product

Menstrual Care Products

Cleaning and Deodorizing Products



Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market – By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies and Hospital Pharmacies

Online-Distributions

Supermarkets

Other Distribution Channels



Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



Strategic Insights

Growth strategies such as product launch have been significantly witnessed in the feminine hygiene products market, which has helped the company to strengthen its customer base. For instance, in October 2019, Unicharm launched the cool sanitary napkin named ‘Sofy COOL’ in India. The launched product comes along with a revolutionary “Coolpad Technology,” which gives a feeling of coolness for an “Irritation Free Period.”

