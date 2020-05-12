The superdisintegrants are the agents that are mixed in the tablets to intensify the breakup of the tablet into small fragments in aqueous conditions, thereby boosting the release of the drug into the body. In past years superdisintegrants have gained the attention of the pharmaceutical industry as it increases the solubility of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the body by raising the absorption of the drug in the body due to which bioavailability of drugs also increases. The superdisintegrant agent is used in tablets and capsules.
The significant factors fuelling the market growth are growing adoption of orally disintegrating drugs and increasing acceptability of generic drugs. However, the high cost associated with manufacturing of superdisintegrants is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.
Superdisintegrants Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Formulation, Therapeutic Area, Application’ the global Superdisintegrants market is projected to reach US$ 659.17 Mn in 2027 from US$ 369.56 Mn in 2019
Company Profiles
- Ashland Inc.
- BASF SE
- DowDupont
- JRS Pharma
- DFE Pharma
- Roquette
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Merck KGAA
- Corel Pharma Chem
- Avantor Performance Materials, LLC
Global Superdisintegrants Market – By Type
- Synthetic Superdisintegrants
- Crospovidone
- Modified Starch
- Modified Cellulose
- Calcium Silicates
- Ion Exchange Resins
- Natural Superdisintegrants
- Other Superdisintegrants
Global Superdisintegrants Market – By Formulation
- Tablets
- Capsules
Global Superdisintegrants Market – By Therapeutic Area
- Neurological Diseases
- Gastrointestinal Diseases
- Oncology
- Inflammatory Diseases
- Infectious Diseases
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Other Diseases
Global Superdisintegrants Market – By Application
- Pharmaceuticals
- Nutraceuticals
BY GEOGRAPHY
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- South and Central America
- Brazil
- Argentina
Strategic Insights
The companies operating in the superdisintegrants market have been implementing various strategies to grow in their corresponding markets; this has, in turn, enabled them to bring various changes in the market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and acquisitions for the growth of their organizations.
