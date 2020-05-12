The superdisintegrants are the agents that are mixed in the tablets to intensify the breakup of the tablet into small fragments in aqueous conditions, thereby boosting the release of the drug into the body. In past years superdisintegrants have gained the attention of the pharmaceutical industry as it increases the solubility of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the body by raising the absorption of the drug in the body due to which bioavailability of drugs also increases. The superdisintegrant agent is used in tablets and capsules.

The significant factors fuelling the market growth are growing adoption of orally disintegrating drugs and increasing acceptability of generic drugs. However, the high cost associated with manufacturing of superdisintegrants is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Superdisintegrants Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Formulation, Therapeutic Area, Application’ the global Superdisintegrants market is projected to reach US$ 659.17 Mn in 2027 from US$ 369.56 Mn in 2019

Company Profiles

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

DowDupont

JRS Pharma

DFE Pharma

Roquette

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Merck KGAA

Corel Pharma Chem

Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

Global Superdisintegrants Market – By Type

Synthetic Superdisintegrants Crospovidone Modified Starch Modified Cellulose Calcium Silicates Ion Exchange Resins

Natural Superdisintegrants

Other Superdisintegrants

Global Superdisintegrants Market – By Formulation

Tablets

Capsules

Global Superdisintegrants Market – By Therapeutic Area

Neurological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Oncology

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Other Diseases

Global Superdisintegrants Market – By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



Strategic Insights

The companies operating in the superdisintegrants market have been implementing various strategies to grow in their corresponding markets; this has, in turn, enabled them to bring various changes in the market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and acquisitions for the growth of their organizations.

