Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Applications and End User’. The Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market is expected to reach US$ 6,683.99 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,982.11 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027

The market for nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, alpha radioimmunotherapy-based targeted oncology treatment and advancement in imaging technologies using radiopharmaceuticals play vital role in the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market. However, the restraints such as short shelf-life of radiopharmaceuticals and availability of substitutes of radiopharmaceuticals are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Cardinal Health

IBA Worldwide

Curium

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Bayer AG

Positron Corporation

NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.

Bracco

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Advanced Accelerator Applications

NUCLEAR MEDICINE/RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Diagnostic Applications SPECT (Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography) Applications PET (Positron Emission Tomography) Applications



Therapeutic Applications Thyroid Bone Metastasis Lymphoma Endocrine Tumors Other Therapeutic Applications



By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



Strategic Insights

There have been limited developments made in the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market during recent years. However, growth strategies such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals. For instance, during February 2019, Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (AAA), a Novartis company received Health Canada approval for its Lutathera for the treatment of metastatic, well-differentiated, somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) in adults with progressive disease. Also, during November 2017, Cardinal Health and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. signed an agreement to sell its China Business.

