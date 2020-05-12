3w Market News Reports

Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Future Trends, Growth Opportunities, Drivers, Restraints, Top Key Players, Outlook & Global Analysis by Curium, Bayer, Bracco, Cardinal Health

Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Applications and End User’. The Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market is expected to reach US$ 6,683.99 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,982.11 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027

The market for nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, alpha radioimmunotherapy-based targeted oncology treatment and advancement in imaging technologies using radiopharmaceuticals play vital role in the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market. However, the restraints such as short shelf-life of radiopharmaceuticals and availability of substitutes of radiopharmaceuticals are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Company Profiles

  • Cardinal Health
  • IBA Worldwide
  • Curium
  • GENERAL ELECTRIC
  • Bayer AG
  • Positron Corporation
  • NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.
  • Bracco
  • Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.
  • Advanced Accelerator Applications

NUCLEAR MEDICINE/RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS – MARKET SEGMENTATION 

By Application

  • Diagnostic Applications
    • SPECT (Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography) Applications
    • PET (Positron Emission Tomography) Applications
  • Therapeutic Applications
    • Thyroid
    • Bone Metastasis
    • Lymphoma
    • Endocrine Tumors
    • Other Therapeutic Applications 

By End User

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Centers

By Geography

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • France
    • Germany
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Italy
  • Asia Pacific (APAC)
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • UAE
  • South and Central America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina 

Strategic Insights

There have been limited developments made in the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market during recent years. However, growth strategies such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals. For instance, during February 2019, Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (AAA), a Novartis company received Health Canada approval for its Lutathera for the treatment of metastatic, well-differentiated, somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) in adults with progressive disease. Also, during November 2017, Cardinal Health and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. signed an agreement to sell its China Business. 

