Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Applications and End User’. The Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market is expected to reach US$ 6,683.99 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,982.11 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027
The market for nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, alpha radioimmunotherapy-based targeted oncology treatment and advancement in imaging technologies using radiopharmaceuticals play vital role in the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market. However, the restraints such as short shelf-life of radiopharmaceuticals and availability of substitutes of radiopharmaceuticals are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.
Company Profiles
- Cardinal Health
- IBA Worldwide
- Curium
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- Bayer AG
- Positron Corporation
- NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.
- Bracco
- Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.
- Advanced Accelerator Applications
NUCLEAR MEDICINE/RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Application
- Diagnostic Applications
- SPECT (Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography) Applications
- PET (Positron Emission Tomography) Applications
- Therapeutic Applications
- Thyroid
- Bone Metastasis
- Lymphoma
- Endocrine Tumors
- Other Therapeutic Applications
By End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- South and Central America
- Brazil
- Argentina
Strategic Insights
There have been limited developments made in the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market during recent years. However, growth strategies such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals. For instance, during February 2019, Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (AAA), a Novartis company received Health Canada approval for its Lutathera for the treatment of metastatic, well-differentiated, somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) in adults with progressive disease. Also, during November 2017, Cardinal Health and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. signed an agreement to sell its China Business.
