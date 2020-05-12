COVID-19: Potential impact on Bulk Bags Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2026

The latest report on the Bulk Bags market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Bulk Bags market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Bulk Bags market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Bulk Bags market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Bulk Bags market.
Market Taxonomy
The global market for bulk bags is segmented as per capacity type, fabric type, design, and end use industry.
As per capacity, the global bulk bags market is segmented as follows:
Small (Upto 0.75 cu. m)
Medium (0.75 to 1.5 cu. m)
Large (Above 1.5 cu. m)
As per fabric type, the global bulk bags market is segmented as follows:
Type A
Type B
Type C
Type D
As per design, the global bulk bags market is segmented as follows:
U-Panel Bags
Four Side Panels
Baffles
Circular/ Tabular
Cross Corners
Others
As per end use industry, the global bulk bags market is segmented as follows:
Chemicals & Fertilizers
Food
Construction
Pharmaceuticals
Mining
Others
As per Filling & Discharge, the global bulk bags market is segmented as follows:
Open Top & Flat Bottom
Duffle Top & Flat Bottom
Open Top & Spout Bottom
Spout Top & Spout Bottom
Spout Top & Flat Bottom
Others
Competitive Landscape
Key players operating in the global bulk bags market include Berry Global Group, Inc., Greif Inc., Conitex Sonoco, AmeriGlobe L.L.C, BAG Corp, Halsted Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group (IPG), Sackmakers J&HM Dickson Ltd, Emmbi Industries Ltd, LC Packaging International BV, Bulk Lift International, Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Langston Companies Inc., Mini Bulk Bags, RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd, Taihua Group , Jumbo Bag Ltd., Yixing Wellknit Container-bag Co. Ltd., Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Co. Ltd., and Bang Polypack.
