COVID-19: Potential impact on Bulk Bags Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2026

The latest report on the Bulk Bags market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Bulk Bags market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Bulk Bags market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Bulk Bags market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Bulk Bags market.

The report reveals that the Bulk Bags market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Bulk Bags market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Bulk Bags market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Bulk Bags market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Market Taxonomy

The global market for bulk bags is segmented as per capacity type, fabric type, design, and end use industry.

As per capacity, the global bulk bags market is segmented as follows:

Small (Upto 0.75 cu. m)

Medium (0.75 to 1.5 cu. m)

Large (Above 1.5 cu. m)

As per fabric type, the global bulk bags market is segmented as follows:

Type A

Type B

Type C

Type D

As per design, the global bulk bags market is segmented as follows:

U-Panel Bags

Four Side Panels

Baffles

Circular/ Tabular

Cross Corners

Others

As per end use industry, the global bulk bags market is segmented as follows:

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Food

Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Others

As per Filling & Discharge, the global bulk bags market is segmented as follows:

Open Top & Flat Bottom

Duffle Top & Flat Bottom

Open Top & Spout Bottom

Spout Top & Spout Bottom

Spout Top & Flat Bottom

Others

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global bulk bags market include Berry Global Group, Inc., Greif Inc., Conitex Sonoco, AmeriGlobe L.L.C, BAG Corp, Halsted Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group (IPG), Sackmakers J&HM Dickson Ltd, Emmbi Industries Ltd, LC Packaging International BV, Bulk Lift International, Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Langston Companies Inc., Mini Bulk Bags, RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd, Taihua Group , Jumbo Bag Ltd., Yixing Wellknit Container-bag Co. Ltd., Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Co. Ltd., and Bang Polypack.

