Personal care wipes are disposable personal care products used for cleaning and hygiene. These wipes are useful for sustaining sanitation of the human skin. Personal care wipes gain popularity worldwide due to their effectiveness as an alternative to the various products used for cleansing, such as soap, facewash, handkerchief, napkin, and cloth.

Ease to use and prevention of infection, owing to their disposable nature and maintenance of hygiene effectively, specifically when access to water is limited are the factors that drive the growth of the market. Rise in population of the infants and compatibility of baby personal care wipes with infant’s skin are major demand drivers for baby personal care wipes segment. On the other hand, there is an increase in demand for intimate wipes, owing to rise in consciousness of the consumers toward personal hygiene. In addition, surge in air pollution in urbanized areas and industrial zones also boosts the demand for personal care wipes, as the skin requires to be cleaned quickly after exposure to the air pollutants and dust to avoid skin problems.

The report segments the global personal care wipes market into type, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into baby, general, intimate, and cosmetic. Based on distribution channel, it is divided into online, supermarket/hypermarket, specialty store, pharmacy, and others (individual sellers and general stores).

Global Personal Care Wipes Market Analysis to 2023 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Personal Care Wipes industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Personal Care Wipes Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Personal Care Wipes Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Personal Care Wipes Market:

Procter and Gamble Co. (U.S.),La Fresh (U.S.),Kimberly Clark Corporation (U.S.),Rockline Industries (U.S.),Johnson & Johnson (U.S.),Meridian Industries Inc. (U.S.),Diamond Wipes International (U.S.),Unicharm International (Japan),Edgewell Personal Care (U.S.),NicePak International (U.S.)

The Global Personal Care Wipes Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

