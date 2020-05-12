Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Frozen Ready Meal Market: In-depth Analysis of the Global Industry with Future Estimations

Analysis of the Global Frozen Ready Meal Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Frozen Ready Meal market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Frozen Ready Meal market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Frozen Ready Meal market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Frozen Ready Meal market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Frozen Ready Meal market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Frozen Ready Meal market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Frozen Ready Meal market

Segmentation Analysis of the Frozen Ready Meal Market

The Frozen Ready Meal market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Frozen Ready Meal market report evaluates how the Frozen Ready Meal is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Frozen Ready Meal market in different regions including:

competition landscape are employing advanced packaging solutions to cater to the effective distribution of frozen ready meals. The report has also addressed factors such as infrastructure irregularities, lack of proper standardization, and health concerns as the key impediments for the growth of the global frozen ready meals market. The overall demand for frozen ready meals is expected to witness moderate gains in the foreseeable future. Inaccessibility to utilities for thawing these meals is driving the consumers away, while companies are struggling to control the impact of refrigeration on food quality.

Regulatory bodies have employed diverse standards and following them is becoming a challenge for market players. Growing awareness regarding risks of frozen ready meals have been curbing the overall sales, while logistics complexities are also downgrading the expected expansion of the global frozen ready meals market.

High Demand for Chicken Meals to Drive Market Growth through 2026

The report projects that several impediments will curb the global frozen ready meals market from expanding vigorously. However, the demand for frozen ready chicken meals will continue to gain traction and translate into robust revenue growth. By the end of 2026, over one-third of global frozen ready meals market value will be attained by the sales of chicken meals. The report further reveals that food chain services will be the leading end-users of frozen ready meals. In 2017, nearly US$ 12 Bn worth of frozen ready meals will used by food chain services across the globe. The demand for frozen ready meals among modern trade outlets is also poised to gain traction.

The report further reveals that Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will be at the forefront of global frozen ready meals market expansion through 2026. Nearly half of the overall frozen ready meals produced in the world will be sold in the APEJ region. The report also reveals North America and Europe as lucrative marketplaces for frozen ready meals. Key companies in the global frozen ready meals market are pegged to increase their presence in these regions. These players include, General Mills, Nestle S.A., McCain Foods Ltd., Dr. Oetker GmbH, Daiya Foods Inc., Connies Pizza, Conagra Brands, Inc., Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., California Pizza Kitchen, H.J. Heinz, and FRoSTA AG.

Questions Related to the Frozen Ready Meal Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Frozen Ready Meal market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Frozen Ready Meal market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

