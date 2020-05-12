In the United States, during the years 1998 – 2010, the number of data centers increased from approximately 430 to 2,000 and the overall power usage of data centers experienced a doubling between the years 2000 – 2006. Managing data centers is becoming increasingly complex as the pressure to “Go Green” is being observed worldwide. Data center managers are faced with the challenge of consolidating power through virtualization, blade servers, more efficient power supplies, and several other methods. With increasing number of data storage requirement globally, construction of data centers is also increasing across the world. This has led to increase in the growth of North America data center cooling market. As a result of this, the number of data centre cooling in these countries are expected to increase significantly. These factors are positively impacting on the growth of .

NORTH AMERICA DATA CENTRE COOLING MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Data Centre Cooling Market – By Offerings

Solutions

Services

North America Data Centre Cooling Market – By Connectivity

Room-Based Cooling

Row-Based Cooling

Rack-Based Cooling

North America Data Centre Cooling Market – By Data Center Type

Enterprise

Colocation

Wholesale

Hyperscale Data Centers

North America Data Centre Cooling Market – By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

It & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Energy

Others

North America Data Centre Cooling Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



North America Data Centre Cooling Market – Company Profiles

Airedale air Conditioning

Asetek Inc.

Black Box Corporation

Carrier Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Modine Manufacturing Company

Nortek Air Solutions

Rittal GmbH

Schneider Electric

Stulz GmbH

Trane

Vertiv Group Cor.

