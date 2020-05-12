In the United States, during the years 1998 – 2010, the number of data centers increased from approximately 430 to 2,000 and the overall power usage of data centers experienced a doubling between the years 2000 – 2006. Managing data centers is becoming increasingly complex as the pressure to “Go Green” is being observed worldwide. Data center managers are faced with the challenge of consolidating power through virtualization, blade servers, more efficient power supplies, and several other methods. With increasing number of data storage requirement globally, construction of data centers is also increasing across the world. This has led to increase in the growth of North America data center cooling market. As a result of this, the number of data centre cooling in these countries are expected to increase significantly. These factors are positively impacting on the growth of .
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00007020/request-trial/
NORTH AMERICA DATA CENTRE COOLING MARKET SEGMENTATION
North America Data Centre Cooling Market – By Offerings
- Solutions
- Services
North America Data Centre Cooling Market – By Connectivity
- Room-Based Cooling
- Row-Based Cooling
- Rack-Based Cooling
North America Data Centre Cooling Market – By Data Center Type
- Enterprise
- Colocation
- Wholesale
- Hyperscale Data Centers
North America Data Centre Cooling Market – By Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- It & Telecom
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail
- Government & Defense
- Healthcare
- Energy
- Others
North America Data Centre Cooling Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
North America Data Centre Cooling Market – Company Profiles
- Airedale air Conditioning
- Asetek Inc.
- Black Box Corporation
- Carrier Corporation
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Modine Manufacturing Company
- Nortek Air Solutions
- Rittal GmbH
- Schneider Electric
- Stulz GmbH
- Trane
- Vertiv Group Cor.
Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as perrequirementat https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00007020/checkout/basic/single/monthly/
(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)
Benefits with Business Market Insights North America Data Center Cooling
- One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs
- Avoid Long Purchase Procedures
- Fast and Easy Access
- News Updates
- Ask the Analyst Support
- Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want
- No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription
- Reports Read or Download Access
- Monthly New Reports Added
- Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement
About Business Market Insights
Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace &Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
For Subscription contact
Business Market Insights
Phone : +442081254005
E-Mail : [email protected]