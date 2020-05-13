The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Introduction

Technology is the key behind the rapid evolution taking place in the various industries. Its significant contribution is also seen in the waste water management and water treatment market. The waste water management and water treatment market is mow more environment friendly and modernized. The development taking in metering pumps is of great significance in enhancing development in the waste water management and water treatment market. With excessive research and development activities, metering pumps are available with better quality. Moreover, the demand for metering pump has grown in waste and water treatment, oil and gas, and chemical processing industries.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample Report here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/10891

Increasing government promotions and regulations related to product standards, precision stimulates digitization, energy efficiency, and high growth application in areas such as pharmaceutical product has fueled the demand in the global metering pump market. Additionally, demand for advanced water treatment and waste water management has boosted along with increasing efforts made in oil and gas expansion has augmented growth in this market.

Besides, the above-mentioned factors, Persistence Market Research in its upcoming report have given all the significant factors influencing growth in the global metering pump market. Analysts have thoroughly analyzed all the different growth factors, ongoing trends, restraints, strategies and investment plans of leading players along with their share holding in the market. In-depth competitors analysis and geographical growth opportunities are also systematically discussed in the report.

Global metering pump market is segmented on the bias of pump types, applications and geography. In terms of pump types, the market is segmented into diaphragm metering pumps, plunger/piston metering pumps and other type of metering pumps. Based on application, the market is divided into water treatment, oil & gas, chemical processes, water & waste water treatment, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, agriculture & pesticides, pulp & paper, and textiles with others. For geographical analysis, the global market for metering pump is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World (Row).

Asia Pacific – Leading Region in the Global Metering Pump Market

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is likely to lead the global metering pump market due to increasing demand and need for advanced water treatment facilities. With huge population and lack of waste water management facilities the demand for metering pump is high in this region. China is expected to hold largest share in this region due to augmenting demand for metering pumps. Report also states that China is the lone largest end-user for metering pumps. Moreover, accessibility of relatively low-cost raw materials along with rising end-use applications with foreign and domestic investment is further driving growth in the Asia-Pacific metering pump market. In the near future, this demand is likely to increase due to growing investments.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/10891

Prominent players in the global metering pump market analyzed in the report include Mcfarland-Tritan LLC, Dosiertechnik GmbH, Moyno Inc., SPX Flow Technology Norderstedt GmbH, Neptune Chemical Pump Company, Milton Roy Company, Seko S.P.A., Swelore Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Prominent Seepex GmbH, and Walchem. Blue-White Industries Ltd., Emec S.R.L., Grundfos Water Treatment GmbH, Idex Corporation, Injection Tecnical Control Inc.,

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Accuracy and Quality

Our reports strive to offer superior quality reports based on authentic and accurate findings.

Customer Satisfaction

We aim to ensure that our client’s research needs are met with customized, top-of-the-line solutions.

Unmatched Expertise

Our analysts and consultants are among the best in their field and promise to deliver excellent market intelligence.

360-degree Analysis

We leave no stone unturned to give clients an exhaustive coverage of the industry.

Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Read all Automotive Market Insights here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/automotive-and-transportation.asp