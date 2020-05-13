The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Rise in the advanced technologies and innovations in the automotive technology enables create lucrative opportunities for the companies which are plunged in the automotive industry. Drive-by-Wire technology is an advanced vehicle control methodology, it is incorporation of mechanical linkages within vehicle. The technology replaces traditional mechanical control systems with electrical control systems using the electromechanical actuators and human machine interfaces steering and pedal. The components such as steering columns, pumps, shafts, belts, master cylinders, vacuum servos are eliminated from the vehicle.

The safety can be enhanced by providing the computer controlled systems such as adaptive cruise control, electronic stability control, and lane assist systems. Increased capability due to fault diagnosis and monitoring. Purely electromechanical devices enables elimination of environmental hazardous hydraulic fluids. It enables reduce maintenance cost. Reduction in mechanical complexity. Ergonomics can be improved by the range of force and movement required by the driver. Drive-by-Wire system massively entered in to automotive market. The system contains electromagnetic actuators which enables modulate the quantity of fuel to be introduced into the cylinder. The advanced technologies and rapid innovations enables create opportunities for the companies. The global Drive-by-Wire market anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR as well as annual growth rate over the forecast period.

Drive-by-Wire Market: Drivers and restraints

The Drive-by-Wire market can be driven by the following factors, Increase in the technological advancements and innovations in drive-by-market enables increase the adoption of people towards drive-by-wire market. Drive-by-wire technology replaces mechanical linkages with electrical components actuators, sensors, batteries which enables reduce weight and increase fuel economy. The electronic control systems such as sensors, actuators offers accurate and precise results. The advanced features and engine ergonomics enables drive the global drive-by-wire market. However, Drive-by-Wire is costlier than the conventional devices, which may hamper the global Drive-by-Wire market.

Drive-by-Wire Market: Segmentation

Global Market can be segmented as following types

Based on System by Type Acceleration by Wire Brake by Wire Steering by Wire Shift by Wire Park By Wire

Based on Vehicle Type Commercial Vehicle Passenger Vehicle



Drive-by-Wire Market: Overview

Global Drive-by-Wire market is gaining traction across the globe due to increased awareness among people. The Drive-by-Wire has its significance in increase in fuel efficiency, and performance of vehicle. The global Drive-by-Wire market is witnessed to unlock the potential of global drive-by-Wire market over the forecast period.

Drive-by-Wire Market: Region-Wise Outlook

Global market is segmented into seven key regions, those are North America (N.A), Latin America (L.A), Eastern Europe (E.E), Western Europe (W.E), Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan.

North America is anticipated to have a maximum market share in global market due to increased awareness among the people in the countries like US and Canada. Asia-Pacific follows North America in terms of market share in global drive-by-wire market owing to the drastic change in Asian countries economy as well as automotive industry in Japan, India and china. European region is expected to witness a significant contribution in global drive-by-wire market. The global drive-by-wire market is anticipated to account for significant CAGR as well as lucrative opportunities for the companies over the forecast period.

Drive-by-Wire Market: Key players

Some of the key players are

Robert Bosch GmbH

Peugeot

Audi

Danaher Motion

Nissan

TORC Robotics Inc.

RLP Engineering

TRW

SKF Group

Mobil Elektronik GmbH

