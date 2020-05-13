The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Introduction

Automotive ultra-capacitors is one of the major energy sources that delivers quick bursts of energy during peak power demands. Automotive ultra-capacitor chief usage is augment vehicle performance by improving fuel economy and reducing harmful emissions thus extend longevity of vehicles. Apart from conventional applications, ultra-capacitor also include board net stabilization, and in acceleration systems. Ultra capacitors are efficient than batteries as they enable higher power to the engine as compared to only batteries. However to improve fuel economy, a combination of ultra-capacitors and batteries is generally used to start and ignite system at lower voltage regulation. However, automotive ultra-capacitors long last as they store energy in an electric field which lets them to discharge and charge quickly allowing them to survive high number of discharge and charge cycles, as opposed to batteries which involve electrochemical reaction.

Market Dynamics

Rising fuel prices, new fuel regulation and escalating demand for fuel efficient vehicles are one of the key drivers that are expected to boost the demand of ultra-capacitors. With proliferation in the number of electric and hybrid vehicles, the demand for ultra-capacitors is anticipated to grow significantly. Likewise, the surge in the production of start-stop system based vehicles is expected to rise owing to enhanced application of ultra-capacitor. With advanced application in technologies such as e-turbo and active suspension the growth in the sales of ultra-capacitors is anticipated to sustain. Although ultra-capacitors improve vehicle performance they are yet to be adopted for all automobile owing to presence of lead acid, lithium ion batteries which have higher energy density and are relatively cheaper.

Market Segmentation:

Automotive Ultra-capacitor market can be segmented on the basis of application as

Brake Regeneration

Start-stop operation

Automotive Ultra-capacitor market can be segmented on the basis of hybrid electric vehicle Type as

Full hybrid

Mild hybrid

Also the Automotive Ultra-capacitor market can be segmented on the sales channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Outlook:

The automotive ultra-capacitor market can also be segmented on the basis of region as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), Japan and Middle East and Africa. Western Europe is one of the largest market for automotive ultra-capacitors, followed U.S. owing to strong demand of hybrid and electric vehicles in the regions However, the automotive ultra-capacitor market in Europe and US is relatively mature. APEJ is one of the attractive regions for automotive ultra-capacitor manufacturers owing to strong demand of hybrid based vehicle especially from China and India. The region is anticipated to create significant opportunities in terms of ultra-capacitor sales due to evolving demand for micro-hybrid vehicles. Japan automotive ultra-capacitor market is expected to exhibit double digit growth owing to escalating demand for hybrid and electric vehicle. Followed by Japan, Latin America and MEA automobile market are expected to create significant opportunities for automotive ultra-capacitors manufacturers.

Key players:

Some of the key vendors identified in the global automotive capacitors market are Maxwell Technologies, Nesscap Ultracapacitors, Skeleton Technologies, ELNA America Inc., Ioxus Inc, LS Mtron, Yunasko, Panasonic, among many others

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types and applications.

