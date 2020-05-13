Opportunities in the Oxygen Free Copper Market – 2026

Global Oxygen-Free Copper Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Oxygen-Free Copper Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Oxygen-Free Copper Market

Global Oxygen-Free Copper Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 16.25 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 22.54 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.18% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the applicable areas of the product.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently present in the oxygen-free copper market are KME Germany GmbH & Co KG; Freeport-McMoRan; KGHM; Zhejiang Libo Holding Group Co., Ltd.; Wieland Group; SOUTHWIRE COMPANY LLC; Aviva Metals; FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.; Hitachi Metals, Ltd.; Metrod Holdings Berhad; Mitsubishi Materials Corporation; Pan Pacific Copper co., ltd.; Sam Dong America; Cupori Oy; Citizen Metalloys Limited; Farmer’s Copper Ltd; IBC Advanced Alloys Corp; Sequoia Brass & Copper; Aurubis; Shanghai Metal Corporation; Hussey Copper; Copper Braid Products; Heyco Metals Inc and MILLARD WIRE & SPECIALTY STRIP COMPANY.

This report studies Global Oxygen-Free Copper Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Oxygen-Free Copper Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Oxygen-Free Copper Market By Product Form (Wires, Strips, Busbars & Rods, Others), Grade (Cu-Of, Cu-Ofe), End-Use Industry (Electronics & Electrical, Transportation, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Oxygen-Free Copper Market

Oxygen-free copper can be defined as wrought metal alloys that have undergone the electrolytic processing making the end-use product highly conductive. This processing helps in reduction of oxygen content in the metal to a significantly low level which not only makes the product achieve high conductivity for electricity but also helps in achieving chemical purity.

Market Drivers:

Growth in demand of oxygen-free copper from the various end-use industries is expected to drive the market growth

Growth in demand for the products from the asia-pacific region due to the establishment of major electronics and their manufacturing centers in the region; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Constant changes witnessed in the regulations of the product varied on the different regions; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Presence of substitutes to the product in the market is hampering the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. announced the launch of a new system to enhance the production of “GOFC”, oxygen-free copper strip capable of offering enhanced thermal resistance in automobiles industry.

In May 2017, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Luvata. This acquisition will enhance Mitsubishi’s copper processing business and enhance the product offerings of copper-associated products.

Competitive Analysis: Global Oxygen-Free Copper Market

Global Oxygen-Free Copper Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Oxygen-Free Copper Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

