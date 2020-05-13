Mail Order Pharmacy Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Drug Type (Prescription Drugs, Non-prescription Drugs); Product (Skin Care, Diabetes, Asthma, Blood Pressure, Vitamins, Weight Loss, Others); Mode of Order (Online Store, Pharmacy Apps) and Geography

Mail order pharmacy is a pharmacy that works over the internet and delivers medications directly to residence by mail. Mail order service saves the time and trips to local retail pharmacy. Mail-order pharmacy is a way of getting prescribed medicines delivered at the doorstep. The mail-order pharmacy generally operates through the health insurance plan. However, the person who does not have health insurance can also receive prescribed medicines from online pharmacies. The mail-order medications generally contain a 90 days bulk supply, which is cost-effective to buyers. The service through mail orders is 24/7. Therefore, a buyer can get medicines through websites or telephones.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Express Scripts Holding Company, OptumRx, Inc., Canada Drugs Online., WellDyneRx., DocMorris NV, Walgreen Co., eDrugstore.com, Zur Rose Group AG, CHI Health, Aetna Inc.

The mail-order pharmacy market is forecasted to grow due to the driving factors such as chronic health conditions, rising geriatric population, growing pharmacy management, and others. The mail-order pharmacy market is expected to have growth opportunities in developing regions such as the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South and Central America.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY MAIL ORDER PHARMACY MARKET LANDSCAPE MAIL ORDER PHARMACY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS MAIL ORDER PHARMACY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS MAIL ORDER PHARMACY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DRUG TYPE MAIL ORDER PHARMACY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT MAIL ORDER PHARMACY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – MODE OF ORDER MAIL ORDER PHARMACY MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE MAIL ORDER PHARMACY MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING COMPANY

12.1.1. Key Facts

12.1.2. Business Description

12.1.3. Products and Services

12.1.4. Financial Overview

12.1.5. SWOT Analysis

12.1.6. Key Developments

12.2. OPTUMRX, INC.

12.2.1. Key Facts

12.2.2. Business Description

12.2.3. Products and Services

12.2.4. Financial Overview

12.2.5. SWOT Analysis

12.2.6. Key Developments

12.3. CANADA DRUGS ONLINE.

12.3.1. Key Facts

12.3.2. Business Description

12.3.3. Products and Services

12.3.4. Financial Overview

12.3.5. SWOT Analysis

12.3.6. Key Developments

12.4. WELLDYNERX.

