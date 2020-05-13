Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product Type (Digital Thermometer, Infrared Thermometer, Temperature Trend Indicators, Other Thermometer); End User (Home Health Aide, Hospital) and Geography

Body Temperature Monitoring Devices is a common temperature measuring tool used in our daily life, Body Temperature Monitoring Devices generally fall into three different categories. These categories are: Liquid-Filled, Electronic/Digital, and Infrared. Each one has different types and applications. When choosing a thermometer it is important to get one that is dependable, accurate, and specific to the application method. Generally, there are five common ways to use a thermometer to measure temperature. These applications are: Under the armpit, under the tongue, in the ear, rectally, and non-contact (infrared).

Thermometer or wireless body temperature monitor or wireless thermometer are the technologically advanced medical device which are intended for remote monitoring of body temperature for up to 100 hours of continuous use. These devices are intended for adults and children age 3 and above.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: 3M, HARTMANN, BRAUN, AMERICAN DIAGNOSTIC CORPORATION, BRIGGS HEALTHCARE, EXERGEN CORPORATION, EASYWELL BIOMEDICAL, HICKS THERMOMETERS, BEURER, TECNIMED

The body temperature monitoring devices market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for the non-contact thermometers and increasing infectious conditions, like swine flu and Ebola virus disease. Demand is growing because the use of infrared (IR) thermometers and non-contact thermometers are extremely useful for categorizing the new cases of outbreak caused by the Ebola virus.

