Mixed Xylene Market – Global Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis: Global Mixed Xylenes Market

Global mixed xylenes market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.25% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the extensive use and demand from automotive, chemicals, metals and construction industries. Moreover, the surging demand from coating applications owing to its high performance is expected to contribute in the growth of the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global mixed xylenes market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP p.l.c., SK global chemical Co. Ltd., Total, Royal Dutch Shell, TAIYO OIL CO LTD., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., COSMO ENERGY HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Valero Marketing and Supply Company, GS Caltex Corporation, Galp, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, YEOCHUN NCC CO. LTD., YPF, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, China Petrochemical Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, China National Offshore Oil Group Co. Ltd., Fujia Group, Banner Chemicals Limited among others.

Conducts Overall Global Mixed Xylenes Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Mixed Xylenes Market By Grade (Isomer Grade, Solvent Grade), By Application (Fuel Blending, Solvents, Thinners, Raw Material), End Use (Low Ferric, Anhydrous, Crystal), Application (Paints and Coatings, Pesticides, Chemicals, Gasoline, Printing, Rubber and Leather), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Mixed Xylenes Market

Mixed xylene is an aggregate of para-xylene, ethylbenzene, meta-xylene, and ortho-xylene. The amount of ethylbenzene present in the mixed xylene is usually much less than 20%. The distribution of xylene isomers in the mixture varies. Mixed xylene is flammable, colorless liquid with a sweet odor. Mixed xylene is usually an artificial chemical. Mixed xylene is unsolvable in water and extends out on the water floor if a small amount of ingredients can be dissolved. Mixed xylenes are used in the production of ethylbenzene, as solvents in exclusive merchandise consisting of coatings and paints, and are blended into gasoline. The combined xylene can also be utilized in the manufacturing of polymer, cleaning agent for metal and coating.

Market Drivers:

The increasing demand from the rapidly growing end-user industries is propelling the growth of the market

The surge in the demand for PET plastic bottles across the globe is driving the growth of the market

The rise in the focus on increasing production capacity by manufacturers is boosting the growth of the market

The growing demand for coating applications owing to its high performance is expected to contribute to the market growth

Market Restraints:

The toxic effects of Xylenes is restricting the growth of the market

The increase in consumer awareness regarding the use of plastic free products is hindering the growth for the market

The lower availability and high prices of mixed xylenes is hampering the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global Mixed Xylenes Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Mixed Xylenes Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, Tonen General has started its commercial sales of isomer grade mixed xylenes at its new recovery unit in Ichihara. This will be expanding the production of the company as well as maximize the revenues for the company

In June 2017, PetroChina Yunnan will be adding a new mixed xylenes extraction unit to reduce dependence on the spot market and exposure to volatile conditions for the feedstock. It will expand the company product portfolio and will boost the revenues of the company

