Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market – Global Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market

Global micro-electro-mechanical system (mems) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 29.22 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 11.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising adoption of MEMs in smartphones and portable electronics; the introduction of efficient, economical, and compact MEMS technology and its growing applications in many sectors such as automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, defence and healthcare.

Key Market Competitors: Global Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) market are Stmicroelectronics, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Bosch Limited, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Knowles Electronics, Llc., Canon Inc., Denso Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Broadcom., Invensense, Inc., Sensata Technologies, Inc., Tdk Corporation., Ibm Corp., Elmos Semiconductor Ag, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Ams Ag., Goertek., On Semiconductor, Nxp Semiconductors., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation., TE Connectivity., Honeywell International Inc., Epson India Pvt Ltd., Aac Technologies, Rohm Semiconductor., Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Collins Aerospace, and Others.

Conducts Overall Global Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market By Type (Sensor {Inertial, Pressure, Microphone, Environmental, Optical}, Actuator {Inkjet Head, Optical MEMS, Oscillators & Resonators, Microfluidic & Bio-Chips, RF MEMS}); Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Defense, Aerospace, Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market

Micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) is defined as miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical elements (i.e., devices and structures) that are made using the techniques of microfabrication. The efficient elements of MEMS are sensors, and actuators. It has its wide application in industrial, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, and others

Market Drivers:

High adoption in smartphones and portable electronics market

Introduction of efficient, economic, and compact MEMS technology

Increased demand for vehicles with enriched features drives the market for MEMS as they are used by manufacturers to upgrade the vehicles

High demand in the automation industry due to its increased adoption in homes and industries

The rising demand for sensors for Internet of Things devices is fuelling the growth of this market, as MEMS are used as sensor fusion in various technologies

Strict government regulations for the automotive vertical

The growth of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector is accelerating the growth of MEMS, as they are used in several medical devices for measuring blood pressure, respiratory disorder diagnostic equipment, and also laparoscopic devices

Market Restraints:

Lack of standardization and technical awareness

Extremely intricate manufacturing method and demanding cycle time

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, TDK a manufacturing leader in the magnetic technology is to acquire Chirp Microsystems, Inc., a manufacturer of superior performance ultrasonic 3D-sensing solutions. With this acquisition, TDK would expand and enrich its existing product line and technology, advancing in sensors, including fingerprint sensor, MEMs and Piezoelectric transducer. TDK would soon become a pioneer in the ultrasonic MEMS sensors and solutions market

In January 2018, AEM Holdings took over Finland based company, Afore Oy, which provides testing and handling MEMS solutions to manufacturers. With this deal, AEM expands its offerings of solutions, including MEMS testing solutions, thereby allowing it to expand to the highest growing sectors in technology such as IoT, mobile, robotics and autonomous driving

Competitive Analysis: Global Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Market

Global micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

