Metal Roofing Market – Global Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global Metal Roofing Market By Product Type (Standing Seam Roofing, Metal tiles, Shingles, and Shakes, Corrugated Panels, Plain Panels, Others), Metal type (Steel Roofing, Copper Roofing, Aluminum Roofing, Zinc Roofing, Tin Roofing, Others), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Construction Type (New Construction, Renovation), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Metal Roofing Market

Metal roofing market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 23.90 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.20% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Metal roofing market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to increasing demand of fully recyclable materials.

Increasing number of construction activities in commercial and residential sector, growing urbanization, prevalence of funds in developing economies by the government, growing construction industry are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the metal roofing market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, provision of high durable metal roof along with their easy installation will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the Metal roofing market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Increasing need of high investment and capital along with low demand of product in snowy areas will hamper the growth of the metal roofing market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This metal roofing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on metal roofing market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Metal Roofing Market Scope and Market Size

Metal roofing market is segmented on the basis of product type, metal type, construction type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, metal Roofing market is segmented into standing seam roofing, metal tiles, shingles, and shakes, corrugated panels, plain panels, and others.

Metal roofing market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for metal roofing market includes residential, commercial, and industrial.

Based on metal type, metal Roofing market is segmented into steel roofing, copper roofing, aluminum roofing, zinc roofing, tin roofing, and others.

Based on construction type, metal Roofing market is segmented into new construction, and renovation.

Metal Roofing Market Country Level Analysis

Metal roofing market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country product type, metal type, construction type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the metal roofing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the metal roofing market due to the increasing development of infrastructure for commercial as well as industrial sectors. North America region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the improved living standard of the people.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Metal Roofing Market Share Analysis

Metal roofing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to metal roofing market.

The major players covered in the metal roofing market report are Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, Linyi Jinhu Color Coating Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd, Ideal Roofing Company Limited Manufacturers, Reed’s Metals, ATAS International, Inc., DECRA Roofing Systems, Inc., Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Carlisle, BlueScope Steel Limited, OmniMax International’s, ABC Supply Co., Inc., Kingspan Group, Fletcher Building, Headwaters, Inc., Nucor Building Systems, Tata Steel Europe Limited, McElroy Metal, Inc., Safal Group, Carlisle Syntec Systems, Drexel Metals Inc., BILKA, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

