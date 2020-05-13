The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for IoT Gateway to Hit a Market Value of US$ by 2017 – 2025

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the IoT Gateway market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global IoT Gateway market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the IoT Gateway market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the IoT Gateway market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the IoT Gateway market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global IoT Gateway market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the IoT Gateway market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

IoT Gateway Market Segmentation

By Region

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the IoT Gateway market in various geographies such as:

By Product Type

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the IoT Gateway market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume,

By End-User

Key Players

Some of the key players of IoT Gateway Market are: NXP Semiconductors N.V., Intel Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ARM Holdings, Plc, Super Micro Computer, Inc. and others.

IoT Gateway Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, IoT Gateway Market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the IoT Gateway Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to many companies present in the region for IoT gateways. North America region is expected to be followed by Asia Pacific, and Europe.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

