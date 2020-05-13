COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Contraceptives Market – Global Analysis on Applications 2026

The latest report on the Contraceptives market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Contraceptives market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Contraceptives market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Contraceptives market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Contraceptives market.

The report reveals that the Contraceptives market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Contraceptives market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Contraceptives market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Contraceptives market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the contraceptive market is segmented as contraceptives drugs and contraceptive devices. The contraceptive drug is further segmented into oral contraceptive, contraceptive injectable, and topical contraceptive patch. Oral contraceptive is further segmented into combined contraceptives and mini-pills. Contraceptive devices is segmented into male contraceptives and female contraceptives. Female contraceptive is segmented into female condoms, contraceptive diaphragms, contraceptive sponges, contraceptive vaginal rings, intrauterine devices, sub-dermal contraceptive implants, and non-surgical permanent contraception devices. The product market segments have been analyzed based on available drugs and devices, product pipeline for new contraceptives products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for contraceptive product among population. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on distribution channel, contraceptives market is segmented into hospitals pharmacy, independent pharmacy, online platform, clinics and others. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on availability of different contraceptive products, availability of these products at different distribution channels and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Geographically, the global contraceptive market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Global Contraceptives Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global contraceptive market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report includes Merck & Co., Inc., Cipla Inc., Allergan plc, Bayer AG, HLL Lifecare Limited, Mankind Pharma, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mithra Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., and others.

The Global Contraceptives Market is segmented as given below:

Global Contraceptives Market, by Product

Contraceptive Drugs Oral Contraceptives Combined Contraceptives Mini-pills Contraceptive Injectable Topical Contraceptive Patch

Contraceptive Devices Male Contraceptive Devices Female Contraceptive Devices Female Condoms Contraceptive Diaphragms Contraceptive Sponges Contraceptive Vaginal Rings Intrauterine Devices Sub-dermal Contraceptives Implants Non-Surgical Permanent Contraception Devices



Global Contraceptives Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacy Public Private

Independent Pharmacy

Online Platform

Clinics

Others

Global Contraceptive Market, by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Russia Italy France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



