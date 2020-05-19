COVID-19 Impact on Global M2M Cellular Modules Market 2020: Industry Share, Trends, Size, Growth Insights by Top Key Players, Demand and Forecast Research to 2026

The global M2M Cellular Modules market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

Scope of global M2M Cellular Modules market includes – by Type (Professional Services, Managed Services), by End Use (Video Surveillance, Asset Tracking, Fleet Management, Theft Recovery), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Machine-to-machine, or M2M, is a broad label that can be used to describe any technology that enables networked devices to exchange information and perform actions without the manual assistance of humans. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) facilitate the communication between systems, allowing them to make their own autonomous choices.

The M2M cellular modules market is primarily segmented based on type, by end use, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into:

* Professional Services

* Managed Services

Based on end use, the market is divided into:

* Video Surveillance

* Asset Tracking

* Fleet Management

* Theft Recovery

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America (United States, Canada)

* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

* Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Market Players: The key players profiled in the market include:

* AT&T

* Verizon Communications

* Vodafone Group

* Sprint

* Amdocs

* China Mobile

* Deutsche Telekom AG

* Telefonica

* Aeris Communications

* Sierra Wireless

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as, technological advancements, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and product trends and dynamics, and product capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the Market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers and Distributors

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

3. M2M Cellular Modules Market— Market Overview

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. M2M Cellular Modules Market— Value Chain

3.4. M2M Cellular Modules Market— Market Dynamics

4. M2M Cellular Modules Market by Type Outlook

4.1. M2M Cellular Modules Market Share, by Type, 2018 & 2026

4.2. Professional Services

4.2.1. M2M Cellular Modules Market, by Professional Services, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Managed Services

4.3.1. M2M Cellular Modules Market, by Managed Services, 2015 – 2026

5. M2M Cellular Modules Market by End Use Outlook

5.1. M2M Cellular Modules Market Share, by End Use, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Video Surveillance

5.2.1. M2M Cellular Modules Market, by Video Surveillance, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Asset Tracking

5.3.1. M2M Cellular Modules Market, by Asset Tracking, 2015 – 2026

6. M2M Cellular Modules Market Regional Outlook

6.1. M2M Cellular Modules Market Share by Region, 2018 & 2026

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key Takeaways

6.2.2. North America M2M Cellular Modules Market, 2015 – 2026

6.2.3. North America M2M Cellular Modules Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key Takeaways

6.3.2. Europe M2M Cellular Modules Market, 2015-2026

6.3.3. Europe M2M Cellular Modules Market, by Type, 2015 – 2026

6.3.4. Europe M2M Cellular Modules Market, by End Use, 2015 – 2026

………………………………..Continued

