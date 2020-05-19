COVID-19 Impact on Global SOC as a Service Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

The Global SOC as a Service market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1303177

Scope of global SOC as a service market includes – by Component (Solutions, Services), by Service Type (Prevention, Detection, Incident Response), by Offering Type (Fully Managed, Co Managed), by Application Area (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database Security, Others (web security, cloud security and content security)), by Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Education, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Public Utilities, Others), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

SOC as a service is a cloud-based service that helps enterprises outsource the entire security operation, such as managing network, endpoints, application, server’s websites, and database. It provides the necessary cyber security skills required to combat with sophisticated cyber-attacks. It offers advanced detection and response services for mitigating risks at an early stage.

Some of the factors that are driving the demand of the market are significant rise in sophisticated cyber-attacks, cumbersome administration after threat detection, and increasing dynamicity in business environment.

The SOC as a service market is primarily segmented based on component, by service type, by offering type, by application area, by vertical, and region.

Based on component, the market is divided into:

* Solutions

* Services

Based on service type, the market is divided into:

* Prevention

* Detection

* Incident Response

Based on offering type, the market is divided into:

* Fully Managed

* Co Managed

Based on application area, the market is divided into:

* Network Security

* Endpoint Security

* Application Security

* Database Security

* Others (web security, cloud security and content security)

Based on vertical, the market is divided into:

* BFSI

* IT & Telecom

* Education

* Retail & Consumer Goods

* Healthcare & Life Sciences

* Government & Public Utilities

* Others

Inquire more or share a question if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1303177

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America (United States, Canada)

* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

* Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Market Players: The key players profiled in the market include:

* AlienVault

* BlackStratus

* Cygilant

* Thales e-Security

* Alert Logic

* Proficio

* Netmagic Solutions

* Arctic Wolf Networks

* AQM Technologies

* ESDS Software Solution

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as, technological advancements, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, regional, by component, by service type, by offering type, by application area, and vertical wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key product, and unique selling points

* Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, by component, by service type, by offering type, by application area, and vertical with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* SOC as a Service Vendors

* Consulting Services Providers

* Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and product trends and dynamics, and product capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the Market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Service Providers

* Software Developers

Get Direct Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1303177

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

3. SOC as a Service Market— Market Overview

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. SOC as a Service Market— Value Chain

3.4. SOC as a Service Market— Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Challenge Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.4. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5. SOC as a Service Market- Porter\’s Five Forces

3.5.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.3. Competitive Rivalry

3.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5.5. Threat of Substitutes

3.6. SOC as a Service Market- PEST Analysis

3.6.1. Political Factors

3.6.2. Economic Factors

3.6.3. Social Factors

3.6.4. Technological Factors

3.7. SOC as a Service Market- Industry Trends

3.7.1. SOC as a Service Market: Current & Emerging Trends

4. SOC as a Service Market by Component Outlook

4.1. SOC as a Service Market Share, by Component, 2018 & 2026

4.2. Solution

4.2.1. SOC as a Service Market, by Solution, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Services

4.3.1. SOC as a Service Market, by Services, 2015 – 2026

5. SOC as a Service Market by Service Type Outlook

5.1. SOC as a Service Market Share, by Service Type, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Prevention

5.2.1. SOC as a Service Market, by Prevention, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Detection

5.3.1. SOC as a Service Market, by Detection, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Incident Response

5.4.1. SOC as a Service Market, by Incident Response, 2015 – 2026

6. SOC as a Service Market by Offering Type Outlook

6.1. SOC as a Service Market Share, by Offering Type, 2018 & 2026

6.2. Fully Managed

6.2.1. SOC as a Service Market, by Fully Managed, 2015 – 2026

6.3. Co-Managed

6.3.1. SOC as a Service Market, by Co-Managed, 2015 – 2026

6.4. Hybrid

6.4.1. SOC as a Service Market, by Hybrid, 2015 – 2026

………………………………..Continued

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customisation of reports as per your need. This report can be personalised to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (832) 380-8827 | UK: +44 0161-818-8027

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.orianresearch.com/