Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – New Research on Endoscope Market: Future of Investment Opportunities, Market Share & Trends | P&S Intelligence

From valuing $18.9 billion in 2018, the global endoscope market is predicted to reach $28.4 billion by 2024, advancing at a 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The major driving factors of the market are the technological advancements, rising geriatric population, and growing burden of chronic diseases. Endoscopy is the process of examination of the internal body parts for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. The instrument used is known as an endoscope, which is made of a flexible, thin tube with a camera and a light source mounted at the top.

The application areas in the endoscope market are gynecology, urology, pulmonology, orthopedic, gastroenterology, and others. The gastroenterology application held the largest revenue share in the market in 2018, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period. This remarkable growth of the category can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as peptic ulcer disease, pancreatitis, colitis, and colon polyps. Further, the demand for endoscopes (colonoscopes) is rising due to the increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer.

One of the drivers of the endoscope market are the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including bronchitis, stroke, and cancer. The estimates provided by the Canadian Cancer Society 2017 established cancer to be one of the leading causes of deaths in Canada. Further, more than 836,000 deaths due to cardiovascular diseases were reported by the American Heart Association’s Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2018. This has contributed to the high demand for endoscopic procedures worldwide, which, in turn, is fueling the requirement for endoscopes.

Therefore, the market for endoscopes is set to witness a significant growth in the forecast period due to the rising number of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases.