Moreover, combination of IoT chipsets with integrated connectivity ICs, such as Bluetooth, Near-Field Communication (NFC), and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), are expected to be used in smartphones and other consumer electronic devices to reinforce varied communication protocols.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for IoT chip. It has been observed that companies in the region have made huge investments for research and development in IoT industry. North America has been observed as one of the fastest-growing markets in terms of technological advancements, manufacturing operations, and infrastructure.

Advancement of IoT generates demand for better wireless connectivity technologies to support new segments of automotive and transportation sector such as connected cars and intelligent transportation system (ITS), which is likely to spur the demand for connectivity ICs in the global IoT chip market.

As per the findings of research, integration of IoT chips in retail applications is expected to register highest growth, during the forecast period. Integration of IoT in retail benefits retailers with enhanced customer experience and increased revenue.

Some of the key players of IoT chip market include Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Microchip Technology Inc., MediaTek Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.