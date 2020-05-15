A comprehensive market study titled Smart Education and Learning Market has been recently published by Abstract Market Research to its online repository. The statistical data offers an insightful analysis of significant market segments such as type, size, technology and applications. Various exploratory techniques such as qualitative and quantitative analysis are also used to present authentic market information. For better understanding of customers, the report also uses graphical presentation techniques such as graphs, charts, tables as well as pictures.

The Smart Education and Learning Market was valued at USD 22.9 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 73.5 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.5% over the forecast period.

The smart education and learning market is growing substantially as the number of students opting for digital education and distant learning for gaining knowledge and degrees is increasing day by day. The digital education market is widely catering to the need of governments and international standardization bodies for training and developing skilled and educated workforce in various fields.

The study further also provides a clear idea about global competitive landscape, and covers different regions such as, North America, Latin America, Japan, Asia-Pacific and India on the basis of profit margins of several industries.

Smart Education and Learning Market Leading key players such as Adobe Systems Incorporated, Educomp Solutions Ltd., NIIT Limited, Smart Technologies, Inc., Blackboard, Inc., Ellucian Company L.P., Saba Software, Inc., Unit4, Desire2Learn Corporation Ltd., and Cisco Systems, Inc., are the top players functioning in the global smart education and learning market. Also underlined in order to provide an overview of successful companies across the Smart Education and Learning Market. This erudite market analysis further also presents valuable know-how of businesses by providing detailed data about some significant market strategies which help in augmenting number of customers rapidly.

Smart Education and Learning Market Key Segments:

By Component

• Software

o Learning Management System

o Learning Content Management Systems

o Adaptive Learning Platform

o Assessment Systems

o Others

• Services

o Training & Certification

o Consulting

o Managed Hosting

o Others

• Educational Content

o Audio-Based Content

o Text Content

o Video-based Content

• Hardware

By Learning Mode

• Virtual Instructor-led Training

• Simulation-based Learning

• Social Learning

• Blended Learning

• Adaptive Learning

• Collaborative Learning

By End User

• Academics

• Corporate

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Singapore

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Vietnam

o Malaysia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

