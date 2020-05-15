Informative data titled K-12 Online Education Market has recently been published by Abstract Market Research that provides an effective analysis of the businesses. The study uses an exploratory technique such as qualitative and quantitative analysis to discover the data of the target market. The report is inclusive of various effective sales strategies which have been mentioned, and further helps to identify customers rapidly.

By 2027, K-12 Online Education Market is estimated to grow to USD 1803 Billion from USD 450 Billion in 2018 and with a CAGR of about 32.0% during the forecast period.

K-12 Online education is a method by which game mechanics are implemented in non-game situations to encourage users and improve their problem-solving ability. Some instances of game mechanics are points, badges, leadership boards, difficulties and benefits. It does not generate actual games but utilizes game methods to get learners involved. The distribution of education makes it easier for learners to enhance their learning outcomes.

The demand and supply have broadened in recent years, despite the tremendous development of the global K-12 Online Education Market. With the cooperation of a supplier for online instructional education with academic organizations, the growing demand and supply gap in the worldwide instructional online education industry can be overcome. However, their willingness to use technology and higher education price impedes their broad-based acceptance, especially in the Asia-Pacific developing countries.

Some of the players operating in the online learning for K-12 education market incldue EF Education First Ltd, Enuma, Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, NextEducation India Pvt Ltd, Pearson, Vedantu, Whizz Education, Blackboard Inc., Chegg, Inc. , Cisco, Instructure, Inc., iTutorGroup, Math 42, Knewton, Inc., Mathspace among others.

Based on the region, the K-12 Online Education Market can be segmented as North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and South America. APAC is expected to lead the market in the future. The growing interest in people for the field and government policies has made organizations develop skillset among their employees which leads the market. China and India are the two central regions for the development of online education.

Global Online Learning for K-12 Online Education Market:

By Education Level

Elementary Education (Grades 1-5)

Junior High Education (Grades 6-8)

Senior High Education (Grades 9-12)

By Learning Type

Synchronous

Asynchronous

Hybrid

By Language

English

Arabic

Others

By Subject

Science

Mathematics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

