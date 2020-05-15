Informative data titled K-12 Online Education Market has recently been published by Abstract Market Research that provides an effective analysis of the businesses. The study uses an exploratory technique such as qualitative and quantitative analysis to discover the data of the target market. The report is inclusive of various effective sales strategies which have been mentioned, and further helps to identify customers rapidly.
By 2027, K-12 Online Education Market is estimated to grow to USD 1803 Billion from USD 450 Billion in 2018 and with a CAGR of about 32.0% during the forecast period.
K-12 Online education is a method by which game mechanics are implemented in non-game situations to encourage users and improve their problem-solving ability. Some instances of game mechanics are points, badges, leadership boards, difficulties and benefits. It does not generate actual games but utilizes game methods to get learners involved. The distribution of education makes it easier for learners to enhance their learning outcomes.
The demand and supply have broadened in recent years, despite the tremendous development of the global K-12 Online Education Market. With the cooperation of a supplier for online instructional education with academic organizations, the growing demand and supply gap in the worldwide instructional online education industry can be overcome. However, their willingness to use technology and higher education price impedes their broad-based acceptance, especially in the Asia-Pacific developing countries.
Some of the players operating in the online learning for K-12 education market incldue EF Education First Ltd, Enuma, Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, NextEducation India Pvt Ltd, Pearson, Vedantu, Whizz Education, Blackboard Inc., Chegg, Inc. , Cisco, Instructure, Inc., iTutorGroup, Math 42, Knewton, Inc., Mathspace among others.
Based on the region, the K-12 Online Education Market can be segmented as North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and South America. APAC is expected to lead the market in the future. The growing interest in people for the field and government policies has made organizations develop skillset among their employees which leads the market. China and India are the two central regions for the development of online education.
Global Online Learning for K-12 Online Education Market:
By Education Level
Elementary Education (Grades 1-5)
Junior High Education (Grades 6-8)
Senior High Education (Grades 9-12)
By Learning Type
Synchronous
Asynchronous
Hybrid
By Language
English
Arabic
Others
By Subject
Science
Mathematics
Others
By Region
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
New Zealand
Australia
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
