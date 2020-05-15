See How Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is booming growing at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period 2019-2027 with major key players IBM (US), FICO (US), SAS Institute (US), BAE Systems (UK), DXC Technology (US), SAP (Germany), ACI Worldwide (US), Fiserv (US)

A comprehensive research study titled Fraud Detection and Prevention Market has recently been added by Abstract Market Research to its extensive repository. The detailed market report applies statistical data by means of qualitative and quantitative research methodologies which further helps to make informed business decisions. The report also sheds light on the different dynamics of the business such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Additionally, it also offers analytical data of trading attributes like local consumption, global consumption, import, and exports. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period for this publication is 2019-2027. The entire demand-supply chain is also exclusively examined by researchers.

The market size of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is expected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2018 to USD 83 billion by 2027 and registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28% during the forecast period.

Key Fraud Detection and Prevention Market participants are IBM (US), FICO (US), SAS Institute (US), BAE Systems (UK), DXC Technology (US), SAP (Germany), ACI Worldwide (US), Fiserv (US), NICE Systems (Israel), Experian (US), LexisNexis Risk solutions (US), iovation (US), Friss (Netherlands), Dell technologies (US), First Data (US), Wirecard (Germany), Software AG (Germany), Easy Solutions (US), Distil Networks (US), Guardian Analytics (US), Securonix (US), MaxMind (US), Kount(US), and Simility (US).

The global geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe are also considered for the study of dynamic aspects of the businesses. Different top-level key players are further enlisted in order to obtain in-depth knowledge and informative data of companies. Some of the key players are profiled in this research report. The market data also uses industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s five-technique while analysing the global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market.

Furthermore, the market study offers a holistic snapshot of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention business sector. To understand the global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market clearly, it applies different verticals. Significant economic facts are also presented in the report with regards to pricing structures, profit margin, and market shares. To present the data accurately, the study also makes use of effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, and pictures. The report further highlights recent trends, tools and technology platforms helping to enhance the performance of the companies.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market By Component

• Solution

• Services

Market By Solution

• Fraud Analytics

• Authentication

• GRC Solutions

• Others (account management and fraud investigation)

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market By Fraud analytics

• Predictive Analytics

• Descriptive Analytics

• Social Media Analytics

• Big Data Analytics

Market By Authentication

• Single Factor Authentication (SFA)

• Multi Factor Authentication (MFA)

• Risk Based Authentication (RBA)

Market By Services

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Market By Professional services

• Consulting

• Training and Education

• Support and Maintenance

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market By Application area

• Identity Theft

• Payment Frauds

• Money Laundering

• Others (banking transactions and fund transfers)

Market By Payment frauds

• Electronic Payment Fraud

• Mobile Payment Fraud

• Credit and Debit Card Fraud

Market By Deployment mode

• Cloud

• On-premises

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market By Organization size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Market By Vertical

• BFSI

• Retail

• Telecommunication

• Government/Public Sector

• Healthcare

• Real Estate

• Energy and Power

• Manufacturing

• Others (travel and transportation, media and entertainment, and life sciences)

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market By Region

• North America

o United States (US)

o Canada

• Europe

o United Kingdom (UK)

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o Middle East

o Africa

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

