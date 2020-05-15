The global research report titled Intelligent Energy Storage System Market has recently been published by Abstract Market Research. The study provides an overview of current statistics and future predictions of the Intelligent Energy Storage System Market. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and forecast period is 2020-2027. The study complies effective research methodologies such as primary and secondary research for the presentation of its effective study. Top level industries are profiled to get better insights into the businesses. The report also enlists various significant market companies which provide useful market insights into product types, features, capacity, and productivity.

Power industry experts around the world are now realizing the increasing importance of intelligent energy storage systems. With the advancement in technology, innovation in manufacturing techniques and various financial models launched such as Power Efficiency Agreement (PEA) are proving to be very cost effective and also reducing greenhouse gas emissions and environmental degradation.

Intelligent Energy Storage System Market was valued at $172,236 million in 2015, is expected to reach $264,953 million by 2022, and supported by a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022.

Key players in the global Intelligent Energy Storage System Market include Alevo, Beacon Power, ABB, Green Charge Networks, azeti Networks, NEC Energy Solutions, and CODA Energy.

North America is the leading region within the international Intelligent Energy Storage System Market. The first incorporation of the IoT in North America, significantly the U.S., has helped the market prosper during this region. The institution of good grid infrastructure within the U.S. has conjointly helped the Intelligent Energy Storage System Market.

Market Segmentation:

Market, by Element

• Battery

• Hardware

• Other Elements

Intelligent Energy Storage System Market, by Battery Type

• Lithium-Ion Batteries

• Sodium–Sulfur Batteries

• Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries

• Flow Batteries

• Others

Market, By Connection Type

• On-Grid Connection

• Off-Grid Connection

Intelligent Energy Storage System Market, BY OWNERSHIP

• Customer Owned

• Third-Party Owned

• Utility Owned

Market, by Application

• Residential

• Non-Residential

• Utilities

• Others

Intelligent Energy Storage System Market, by Geography

• North America (US, Canada, and Mexico)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

• APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC)

• RoW (South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

