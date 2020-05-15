A latest statistical data titled Compression Therapy Market has been published by Abstract Market Research its expansive repository. The report covers penetrative insights into distinctive market features which are comprehensively discussed in order to provide an in-depth analysis of the progress of the industries. Effective exploratory techniques such as qualitative and quantitative analysis are used in order to explore accurate data.

Request a [email protected] https://www.abstractmarketresearch.com/report/compression-therapy-market#request-sample

The global compression therapy market size was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

Compression therapy involves wearing socks, stockings, or elastic garments intended to contain & support veins to increase blood circulation in legs. It is used for treatment of leg swelling and discomfort and provides improved circulation for restoration of normal leg function. The compression stockings enable reduction of vein cavity and decreases venous pressure thereby preventing venous stasis and impairment of venous walks.

Static technology dominated the technology segment in 2019 owing to the high convenience and user-friendly attributes of this technology. The sizable share garnered by this segment is attributable to greater accessibility of these products in treating edema and sports-related injuries to enable pain and pressure relief. Benefits associated with static technology are also believed to drive the inclination of patient as well as physicians, thus accounting for a dominant share.

Ask for [email protected] https://www.abstractmarketresearch.com/report/compression-therapy-market#request-discount

The North America captured dominant share of the overall Compression Therapy Market in 2019. Growing geriatric population and high incidence of chronic venous disorders and obesity is responsible for the share attained by this region over the previous years. Presence of favorable government reimbursement plans and growing healthcare awareness levels are also key growth contributor factors across this region.

Some of the key players in Compression Therapy Market are Medi GmbH & Co., Paul Hartmann AG, Julius Zorn GmbH, Arjo Huntleigh, SIGVARIS, Medtronic Plc, and BSN Medical GmbH. These players are deploying regional & distribution channel expansion, new product development and collaborative strategies to gain a greater share of the market.

Key Segments of compression therapy market are:

• Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027)

• Static Compression Therapy

• Dynamic Compression Therapy

• Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027)

• Compression Pumps

• Compression Stockings

• Compression Bandages

• Compression Tapes

• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 – 2027)

North America

o U.S.

o Canada • Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France • Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India • Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico • Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

Request for [email protected] https://www.abstractmarketresearch.com/report/compression-therapy-market#customization

About US:

Abstract Market Research is a research firm providing research reports on various industries with a powerful amalgamation of authenticity, extensive research, and infallibility. We provide syndicated market research reports, customization services, and consulting services to help businesses across the world in their endeavor to achieve their goals and to simplify and overcome complex challenges. Our consulting services are solely there to bring to your table a thorough knowledge and comprehensive understanding of various industries that is pivotal to gaining relative advantage and overcome challenges.

Contact US:

Abstract Market Research

Aditya Singh(Manager, International Business)

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US:- +1-209-813-4101, IND:- +91-7020609454

Address: Pune, India

Web: www.abstractmarketresearch.com