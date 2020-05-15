Abstract Market Research detailed analysis of its prolific knowledge storehouse titled; agriculture analytics market has been published. Designed using singular techniques, with detailed employment of primary and secondary research methodologies, the data presented is particular and robust. The information, thus presented factors in the different dynamics of business , that have been elaborated to get a comprehensive description of changing variables.

Request a Sample [email protected] https://www.abstractmarketresearch.com/report/agriculture-analytics-market#request-sample

The global agriculture analytics market size is expected to rise to USD 1,836 million by 2027 from USD 585 million in 2018 and registering at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% over the projected period.

The agriculture analytics market encompasses, an in-depth elucidation and assessment of – agriculture analytics sector. This statistical report also provides an insight into the demand and supply chain in the global agriculture analytics sector. The competitive landscape has been etched with a complete description of different aspects of leading industries such as shares, profit margin, and competition at the domestic and global level.

Ask for [email protected] https://www.abstractmarketresearch.com/report/agriculture-analytics-market#request-discount

The prominent players offering Agriculture Analytics Market globally are Deere & Company (US), IBM (US), SAP SE (Germany), Trimble (US), Monsanto Company (US), Oracle (US), Accenture (Ireland), Iteris (US), Taranis (Israel), Agribotix (US), Agrivi (UK), DTN (US), aWhere Inc. (US), Conservis Corporation (US), DeLaval (Sweden), Farmer’s Business Network (US), Farmers Edge (US), GEOSYS (US), Granular (US), Gro Intelligence (US), Proagrica (UK), PrecisionHawk (US), RESSON (Canada), Stesalit Systems (India), and AgVue Technologies (US).

The analysts have undertaken rigorous studies adopting varied models to identify the risks and challenges that the businesses may face. The study also offers pertinent data of various key segments and sub-segments of the agriculture analytics market.

Request for [email protected] https://www.abstractmarketresearch.com/report/agriculture-analytics-market#customization

On the basis of component, the market has been segmented as follows:

• Solution

• Services

On the basis of application areas, the market has been segmented as follows:

• Farm analytics

• Livestock analytics

• Aquaculture analytics

• Others (Orchid, Forestry, and Horticulture)

On the basis of farm size, the agriculture analytics market has been segmented as follows:

• Large Farms

• Small and Medium-Sized Farms

On the basis of deployment types, the agriculture analytics market has been segmented as follows:

• Cloud

• On-premises

On the basis of regions, the market has been segmented as follows:

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Rest of Europe

• APAC

o Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

o China

o Rest of APAC

• MEA

o Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

Browse Full [email protected] https://www.abstractmarketresearch.com/report/agriculture-analytics-market

About US:

Abstract Market Research is a research firm providing research reports on various industries with a powerful amalgamation of authenticity, extensive research, and infallibility. We provide syndicated market research reports, customization services, and consulting services to help businesses across the world in their endeavor to achieve their goals and to simplify and overcome complex challenges. Our consulting services are solely there to bring to your table a thorough knowledge and comprehensive understanding of various industries that is pivotal to gaining relative advantage and overcome challenges.

Contact US:

Abstract Market Research

Aditya Singh(Manager, International Business)

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US:- +1-209-813-4101, IND:- +91-7020609454

Address: Pune, India

Web: www.abstractmarketresearch.com