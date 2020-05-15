Distributed Temperature Sensing Market is expected to grow from USD 734 million in 2020 to USD 958 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Distributed temperature sensing (DTS) is a real-time temperature measurement technique that provides continuous monitoring for the entire length of the cable covering all the critical measurement points. A DTS system was mainly developed for the oil & gas industry to assist reservoir engineers in optimizing the monitoring techniques.

A comprehensive research study titled Distributed Temperature Sensing Market has recently been added by Abstract Market Research to its extensive repository. The statistical data is compiled by means of qualitative and quantitative research methodologies which help to make informed business decisions. The report also sheds light on the different dynamics of the business such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Additionally, it also offers analytical data of trading attributes like local consumption, global consumption, import, and exports. The base year considered for the study is 2019 and the forecast period for this publication is 2020-2027. The entire demand-supply chain has also been exclusively examined by researchers.

The global geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe are further considered for the study of dynamic aspects of the businesses. Several top-level key players are further enlisted in order to offer in-depth knowledge and informative data of companies. Different industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s five-technique are also used while analyzing the global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market.

The prominent players operating in the distributed temperature sensing market are Halliburton Co., Sensornet Ltd., Innosys Industries, Inc., OFS Fitel Llc, LIOS Technology GMBH, Schlumberger NV, Omnisens SA, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Weatherford, International PLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Omicron Electronics GMBH, Tendeka B.V., AP Sensing GMBH and GESO.

The distributed temperature sensing market is classified into the following segments.

By Operating Principle:

Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR)

Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR)

Distributed Temperature Sensing Market By Fiber Type

Single-mode Fibers

Multimode Fibers

By Scattering Method:

Rayleigh Scattering Effect

Raman Scattering Effect

Brillouin Scattering Effect

Distributed Temperature Sensing Market By Application:

Oil & Gas

o Upstream

o Downstream

Power Cable Monitoring

Fire Detection

Process & Pipeline Monitoring

Environmental Monitoring

By Region

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe (Denmark, Sweden, Greece, Spain, Italy, Finland, and Austria)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC (Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Taiwan)

Rest of the World (RoW)

o Middle East

o Africa

o South America

