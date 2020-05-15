In 2018, the market size of global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market was projected at USD 2.09 billion. The usage of these tests leads to advantages like remarkable decline in the number of expensive and risky incursive amniocentesis and Chorionic Villus Sampling (CVS) methods are anticipated to enhance the volumetric capabilities of the market globally which further precisely influence the revenue growth of this market at a wider level.

Abstract Market Research has published latest analytical data titled Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market. The detailed synopsis of the statistical data has been evaluated based on effective exploratory techniques such as primary and secondary research. The accurate data information has been studied by our competent team with the help of distinctive applicable sales strategies, beneficial to improve the performance of market industries. The impactful structure of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market is positively attributing to the growth of industries. Furthermore, the report also focuses on other crucial market restraints, which further provides insights into threats and challenges in the business

The Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market prominent player includes Ge Healthcare (General Electric Company), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Beijing Genomics Institute.

Moreover, the report also includes information about significant market players across global regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-pacific and India. This further helps to elucidate the strong and effective business outlook of the industrial global expanse. In addition, the report also draws attention to the present competitive current market scenario and shares knowledge on growth prospects of the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report is also inclusive of a detailed description of various key vendors operating in the global regions.

Various online and offline activities have also been studied, which are beneficial to attract clients rapidly on a global level. Moreover, the report further also evaluates the impact of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five model for market progression.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Key Segmentation:

By Product

• Consumables

o Assay Kits & Reagents

o Disposables

• Instruments

o Ultrasound Devices

o Next-Generation Sequencing Systems

o Polymerase Chain Reaction Instruments

o Microarrays

o Other Instruments

By Method

• Ultrasound Detection

• Biochemical Screening Tests

• Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

• Fetal Cells in Maternal Blood Tests

By Application

• Trisomy

• Microdeletion Syndrome

• Other Applications

By End User

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Hospitals

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o South Korea

o Rest of LAMEA

