Music Streaming size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2022

competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the music streaming market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the music streaming supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the music streaming market. Some of the key market participants in the global music streaming market report include Apple, Google, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, SoundCloud, JOOX, Amaon Music, iHeartRadio, and TIDAL.

Key Segments

By Type of Streaming – Live Streaming On-Demand Streaming

By End-User – Residential Commercial

By Content Type – Audio Streaming Video Streaming



Key Regions covered:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Western Europe

SEA & Others of APAC India Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Rest of SEA & APAC

China

Japan

MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Apple

Google

Amazon Music

Spotify

Deezer

Pandora

SOundCloud

JOOX

TIDAL

iHeartRadio

