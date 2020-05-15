Pumps in Solar Power Generation Market Size, Forecasts, Emerging Trends, Research Report 2027

The global pumps in solar power generation market accounted for US$ 365.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 987.4 Mn by 2025.

The pumps in solar power generation market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. Concentrated solar power (CSP) technology utilizes mirrors to concentrate the sun’s energy to drive steam turbine in order to create electricity. Pumps plays a vital role CSP systems to heat the required fluid to generate steam. Thus, global growth in CSP plants installation fuel the pumps market in solar power generation.

The CSP plants can store this thermal energy for future use to generate electricity during peak hours when there is no sunlight. Further, there are several government policies that remarkably supporting the CSP technologies to reduce overall cost of solar energy and facilitates the production of electricity with lower cost, increased efficiency, and improved reliability. Within this market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. Europe hold the largest share of the total market. Geographically, the pumps in solar power generation market is currently dominated by Europe and North America, however the pumps in solar power generation market is expected to be in favor of Asia-Pacific, which is anticipated to witness remarkable growth rate owing to the increase in number of CSP plants in China and India over the coming years. Asia Pacific region in global pumps in solar power generation market is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 5.8% in the coming years.

Company Profiles:

Xylem Inc.

2. Kirloskar Brothers Limited

3. Grundfos

4. Sulzer Ltd.

5. Flowserve Corporation

6. Ebara Corporation

7. The Weir Group PLC

8. KSB Pumps Ltd.

9. Wilo SE

10. Ruhrpumpen Group

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of Pumps in Solar Power Generation market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Research Report Highlights:

Market Dynamics

Market Scope

Market Trends And Outlook

Key Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Value Chain Analysis

Regional Framework

Market Segments And Sub-Segments

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Pumps in Solar Power Generation market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Pumps in Solar Power Generation market segments and regions.

