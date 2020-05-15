Aircraft Tire Market 2019 Analysis by Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

In 2018, the market size of Aircraft Tire Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aircraft Tire.

This report studies the global market size of Aircraft Tire, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Aircraft Tire Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Aircraft Tire history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Aircraft Tire market, the following companies are covered:

The report has forecasted that the demand for bias ply aircraft tires will be relatively high compared to radial ply aircraft tires. In 2017, bias ply aircraft tires worth over US$ 838 Mn have been sold in the global market. Advantage of bias ply in terms of stability, ground control, and surface resistance has driven their demand in the global aircraft tire market. The report further reveals that majority of aircraft tires will be sold for their use in narrowbody aircrafts. By the end of 2026, aircraft tires equipped to narrowbody aircrafts are estimated to bring in more US$ 950 Mn in terms of revenues. Medium or large widebody aircrafts, freighters, and defense and homeland security aircrafts will also showcase considerable traction in terms of adoption of aircraft tires.

The report has further revealed that aftermarket sales of aircraft tires will bring in the largest chunk of revenues in the global aircraft tire market. By the end of forecast period, global revenues procured from the aftermarket sales of aircraft tires are expected to touch US$ 1 Bn mark. The report also reveals that OEMs will represent a fast-growing sales channel in the global aircraft tire market, registering a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. Key players in the global aircraft tire market have been profiled in the report, which include Bridgestone Corporation, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, and Polymer Enterprises, Inc. These companies are expected to remain active in the overall expansion of the global aircraft tire market through 2026.

