Coronavirus’ business impact: Automotive Parts and Components Market 10-year Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

The new report on the global Automotive Parts and Components market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Automotive Parts and Components market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Automotive Parts and Components market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Automotive Parts and Components market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Automotive Parts and Components . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.

The report suggests that the global Automotive Parts and Components market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Automotive Parts and Components market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Automotive Parts and Components market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Automotive Parts and Components market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Automotive Parts and Components market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Automotive Parts and Components market reducing their environmental footprint? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Automotive Parts and Components market? What is the scope for innovation in the current Automotive Parts and Components market landscape?

Segmentation of the Automotive Parts and Components Market

Segment by Type, the Automotive Parts and Components market is segmented into

Driveline & Powertrain

Interiors & Exteriors

Electronics

Bodies & Chassis

Seating

Lighting

Wheel & Tires

Others

Segment by Application, the Automotive Parts and Components market is segmented into

OEMs

Aftermarket

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Automotive Parts and Components market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Automotive Parts and Components market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Parts and Components Market Share Analysis

Automotive Parts and Components market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Automotive Parts and Components by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Automotive Parts and Components business, the date to enter into the Automotive Parts and Components market, Automotive Parts and Components product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Robert Bosch

Denso Corp.

Magna International

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki

Faurecia

Lear Corp.

Valeo

Delphi Automotive

Yazaki Corp.

Sumitomo Electric

JTEKT Corp.

Thyssenkrupp

Mahle GmbH

Yanfeng Automotive

BASF

Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Schaeffler

Panasonic Automotive

Toyoda Gosei

Autoliv

Hitachi Automotive

Gestamp

BorgWarner Inc.

Hyundai-WIA Corp

Magneti Marelli

