223BLICKY AN UPCOMING ARTIST FROM MINNESOTA

Its amazing how younger teens are starting to take over music industry’s, from Wyo Chi, Lil Tecca To NLE Choppa, now its 223Blicky a 15 year old rising artist from Minnesota Minneapolis. He recently released his single “Neva Cared” Remix that is currently at 17k and still continuing to grow. 223Blicky was inspired by Hip Hop artists like Polo G, Jdot breezy, G herbo and more As he makes his way to the top he hopes to collab with other local growing artists but right now his main focus right now to get his music heard and build his fan base out more. You can find his music on all streaming platforms

Stream ¨Never Cared¨ By 223Blicky

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAPYESzJVhk

https://music.apple.com/us/album/neva-cared/1503275046?i=1503275047

https://open.spotify.com/track/25pEo9iSvK2XPKimLukMkS?si=jzRtRgNyRY-hi84BqllzZw

Social Links

https://www.instagram.com/_dakidshan/