Pat Mazza the Evolution Mentor helps thousands achieve their goals

Toronto, Canada – Life coach Pat Mazza founded Evolution Mentor back in 2015 as a means to help people the world over achieve their personal and business goals. Renowned as a consultant, keynote speaker and seminar leader, his goal is to impact the lives of as many individuals as possible and make the world a better place. And judging by the number of glowing reviews and testimonials that have been posted over the years, Mazza is most certainly achieving those goals.

Pat Mazza has worked at the likes of Google, Microsoft and Hitachi while blowing sales quotas out of the water. He’s acted as a consultant to more than 30 public companies, and has been featured in virtually every major newspaper and magazine in the world, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, The London Times, The Herald Tribune, Le Monde, Corriere della Serra, Forbes, Business Week, Paris Match and Rolling Stone. He has addressed more than 1,000,000 people in hundreds talks and seminars throughout the US, and Canada. As a Keynote speaker and seminar leader, he addresses more than 100,000 people each year.

After reading thousands of books; Evolution Mentor, Pat Mazza wants to give back and help the masses by sharing his knowledge. Mr. Mazza was personally mentored by Dr. Wayne Dyer and has already helped thousands of people live the life of their dreams. To share everything he knows, next month he will launch his book “The Book On Manifestation – How to live the life of your dreams”.

Pat Mazza

Evolution Mentor Inc.

Toronto, Ontario Canada