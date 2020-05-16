Cumene Market 2020 Analysis By Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

The Cumene Market research report assist businesses with the intelligent decision making and better manage marketing of goods which ultimately leads to growth in the business. This market report estimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Significant industry trends, estimations of market size and market share are analysed and discussed in this Cumene Market report. Competitor analysis is a vital aspect of any market research report which focuses on strong and weak points of the competitors and also analyses their strategies with respect to product and market.

Global cumene market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 28.94 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the application areas of the product of cumene.

Drivers and Restraints of the Cumene market

Market Drivers:

High growth in demand for phenol/acetone globally is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing utilization of plastics and composites which require the usage of phenolic and acetone in the production process; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing demand from the paints, coatings, adhesives and sealants market is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the harmful health hazards is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the vulnerable nature of prices of crude oil is also expected to restrict the adoption rate of the product

Global Cumene Market Segmentation:

By Ingredients: Benzene, Propylene

By Production: Zeolite, Solid Phosphoric Acid, Aluminum Chloride

By Application: Phenol, Acetone, Paints & Enamels, High-Octane Aviation Fuels

Competitive Landscape:

What’s keeping “Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Borealis AG, INEOS, Versalis, Braskem, Cepsa, DOMO Chemicals GmbH, Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific, American Chemistry Council, Inc., RX MARINE INTERNATIONAL, Prasol Chemicals” Ahead in the Cumene Market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cumene are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Cumene Manufacturers

Cumene Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cumene Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

