Global Extrusion Coating Market is expected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2025, from USD 4.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Extrusion Coating Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for extrusion coating in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa

Rising demand by food & packaging industry

Increasing use of extrusion coating by end user industries.

Market Restraint:

Environmental concerns

Rising demand for substitution products such as bio-based polymers

Global Extrusion Coating Market Segmentation:

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

By Type

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Other

By Substrate

Paperboard

Plastic Films

Cellulose

Paper

Aluminium Foils

By Application

Transportation

Liquid Packaging

Photographic

Flexible Packaging

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Borealis AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Qenos Pty. Ltd., Reliance Industries Limited, Solvay, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Arkema S.A., Qenos Pty. Ltd., Nova Chemicals Corporation, A. Schulman, Inc., Hanwha Group, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Celanese Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A., NUC Corporation, Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Chapter One Global Extrusion Coating Market Overview

Overview and Scope of global Extrusion Coating Market

Sales and Growth Comparison of global Extrusion Coating Market

Global Extrusion Coating Market Sales Market Share

Global Extrusion Coating Market by product segments

Global Extrusion Coating Market by Regions

Chapter Two Global Extrusion Coating Market segments

Global Extrusion Coating Market Competition by Players

Global Extrusion Coating and Revenue by Type

Global Extrusion Coating and Revenue by applicants

Chapter Three Global Extrusion Coating Market marketing channel

Direct Marketing

Marketing channel trend and development

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

