The Global propanol market is expected to reach USD 2.56 billion by 2025, from USD 2.14 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 2.20% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

China National Petroleum Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

The other players in the market are Carboclor S.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation., ISU Chemical., JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, LCY GROUP., LG Chem., Novacap International SAS, OXEA GmbH, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Sasol Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, Tokuyama Corporation, Zhejiang NetSun Co., Ltd and many more.

Conducts Overall Global Propanol Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Propanol Market, By Type (Isopropanol, N-Propanol), By Application (Chemical Intermediates, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Solvents, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Propanol is a colorless alcohol which is primarily available in two types of isomers – isopropanol and n-propanol. They are also known as 1-propanol and 2-propanol respectively. Propanol is one of the key raw materials used in cosmetic industry. Isopropanol is used in various application such as cosmetic, personal care products, resin, pharmaceuticals, resins, inks, and adhesives. We use N-propanol in the coatings industry as a medium-volatile alcohol for enlightening the drying characteristics of electrodeposition paints, alkyd resins, and baking finishes. It is majorly used as a solvent in flexographic and other printing ink applications.

According to World Population Ageing, the number of older people at the age of 60 years or more is expected to increase from 841.0 million in 2013 to more than 2.0 billion in 2050. According to Eurostat, in 2017,it is stated that the older population with age of 65 or over, Germany had the maximum share which is 21.2% followed by Greece 21.5%, Italy 22.3%. This above factor proves that ageing population is increasing around the globe and as a result of it , the required products for their personal care are also increasing . So the market of cosmetic and personal care around the globe is growing and will drive the demand for propanol.

Market Drivers:

Increase In aging population

High demand for propanol in the chemical and cosmetic industry

Rising demand in developing countries

Market Restraint:

Fluctuation in price of raw material

Strict regulations reshaping the cosmetic market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Global Propanol Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Propanol Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

