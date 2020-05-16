BlueWeave Consulting review study of Bio-pharmaceutical logistics Market anticipated to reach US$ Million with a significant CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2015-25.

Global Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market is basically segmented into cold chain logistics and non-cold chain logistics. A large share of global health segment growth in the past century can be attributed to innovative Bio-pharmaceutical products. To improve the patient’s daily lives the pharmaceutical companies start investing more in the research and development segment which is the key growth driven factor for the export import of Bio-pharmaceutical product in Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market.

The increasing use of biologics and the demand of Cold chain logistics is expected to witness the significant growth over the forecast period 2019-25. Enhancement in the production rate of biologics, hormone medications, vaccine, complex proteins and temperature specific bio products that require cold chain shipment has additionally witnessed a significant growth in Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market.

Expansion in the demand for cellular therapies, vaccines and blood products in the Bio-pharmaceutical industry driving the growth of Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market across the globe. The extension of the cold chain logistics via. air transportation is being the fastest way of shipping pharmaceutical products with negligible product damage, which is highly desired for transporting temperature-sensitive biologic drugs and vaccines. In comparison with other mode of cold logistics transportation the largest share is marked by air transportation with all the required precision in the transportation. In the overall Bio-pharmaceutical logistic market, the mode of air logistic is anticipated to highly expand in the forecasted duration. Countries across the globe are securing their rules and regulations to ensure the proper transportation of pharmaceutical shipments. This has constrained key players to explore innovative technologies to pace up with international standards and guidelines and drive the growth of global Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market.

In the overall pharma market, significant share is shared by Bio-pharmaceuticals industry which generate a global revenue of USD $Million. The efficacy and safety of Bio-pharmaceutical products, allow pharma companies to regulate high sales for innovative drugs in the global market. High sales drive the demand of global export import of Bio-pharmaceutical product in the Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market. The investment rate in R&D segment of Bio-pharmaceutical industry reflect a significant growth in the past years, simultaneously there are number of in-process research across the globe. Expansion in the cold chain logistic mode is one of the key growth reflecting factor for the Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market in the forecast period. North America entered in the global Bio-pharmaceutical market with growth driven factor such as technology advancement, advancement of warehousing and transportation in the supply chain and anticipated to expand the North America Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market in the upcoming years.

Some of the major industry players are Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker FedEx, AmerisourceBergen, UPS (Marken), XPO Logistics, Panalpina, VersaCold, Agility, DSV and other prominent players.

