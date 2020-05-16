Global Stationery Adhesive Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Forecast to 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the enriched standard of living as well as the shift in focus from inexpensive to premium quality products on account of the rapidly escalating economy are some of the factors which are expected to boost the stationery adhesive market over the forecast period. Growing e-commerce platforms in the countries are accelerating the accessibility of adhesives, which is contributing to rising sales of stationery products. Changing consumption trends and rising adoption of the multi-channel marketing, introduction of the customized stationery supplies, rise in the level of youth employment, growing demand for the value-added products and introduction of the customized stationery supplies are accelerating the growth of the global adhesive market.

The Stationery Adhesive market dominated by all-purpose segment and expanding at a CAGR of 5.84% over the forecast period. The market reached USD 713.35 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 947.49 Million by the end of 2024. The growth of the multi-purpose market driven by a rising number of students and offices across the globe combined with continuous innovation, an increase in urban population, and growth of the e-commerce industry will drive the market.

The stationary & book store segment in the Stationery Adhesive market is expanding at a CAGR of 5.29% over the forecast period. The market reached USD 1077.24 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 1394.00 Million by the end of 2024. On account of the increasing numbers of schools and colleges. The stationery and books store is certainly available and capable to encounter the requirements of customers.

The Europe region in the Stationery Adhesive market is expanding at a CAGR 5.10%of over the forecast period. The market reached USD 1044.42Million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 1350.85 Million by the end of 2024. Owing to stringent laws and regulations concerning environmental harms. Demand for the eco- friendly stationery adhesive is witnessing the momentous growth in the region. Moreover, other dynamic factors are the enlargements of the products line, rising number of organized offices, progression in design & materials in office stationery, geographical development of businesses, expanding the number of start-ups, proliferation in the rate of employment, advantageous government rules (legal security) and product improvement & industrial developments.

Companies such as Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, 3M, Newell Brands, Pidilite Industries Limited, Arkema, Faber-Castell, UHU GmbH & Co. KG, Tesa Se, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd and Kores are key players in the industries.

