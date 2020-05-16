Most Qualified Intelligence Report released by Databridge Market Research with the title “Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market “can grow into the most important market in the world that has played an important role in making progressive impacts on the global economy. Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market Report presents a dynamic vision to conclude and research market size, market hope and competitive environment. The study is derived from primary and secondary statistical data and consists of qualitative and numerical analysis.

In addition, this data is also checked and verified by the market experts before publishing it into the market report and providing it to the client. This is the quality market report which has transparent market research studies and estimations that supports business growth.

Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market By Ingredients (Adipic Acid and Cyclohexane), Application (Polyurethanes, Coatings, Acrylates, Adhesives, Polyster Resins, Plasticizers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=1-hexanediol-market&PM

The Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market is estimated to reach USD 1525.16 million with a substantial CAGR of 7.5% by the end of 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to wide applications of end products, growth in wind energy sector.

Key Market Competitors: Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the 1,6 Hexanediol market are BASF SE, UBE Industries Ltd, Perstop, Fushun Tianfu Chemicals Co., Ltd., Laxness, Lishui Nanming Chemical Co., Ltd, Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Shandong Yuanli Science And Technology Co., Ltd, Parchem Fine & Speciality Chemicals, Lok Chemicals Private Ltd, Leo Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd, Better international chemical Ltd, BSM Chemical Co., Ltd, Vapoor Chemicals, The Chemicals Company, Molychem, Atomaxchem, Leputech and others.

Customize Report of “Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market” Also Available On Request (As per Requirement)

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages : 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220

Market Drivers:

Swift Growth for 1,6-Hexanediol in the Asia-Pacific region

Growing demand from the wind energy sector is driving the market growth

Base for manufacturing of other chemical compounds such as polyurethanes, coatings, acrylates, adhesives is driving the market

Market Restraints:

Volatility in raw material prices is acting as restraint for the market

Availability of substitutes such as butendiol and pentanediol is one of the restraints of the market

Transportation and storage is one of the restraints for the market

Questions ? Talk to our Expert @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=1-hexanediol-market&PM

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, BASF increased the prices of its products such as 1,6 hexanediol in response to increase in demand which eliminated many small Chinese players from the market

In April 2017, Lanxess plans to expand its production facility of 1,6 Hexanediol at Krefeld-Uerdingen site to meet global market demand

Competitive Analysis: Global 1,6 Hexanediol Market

Global 1,6 Hexanediol market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 1,6 Hexanediol market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Request for Detail [email protected] http://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=1-hexanediol-market&PM

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of ingredients

Adipic acid,



On the basis of application:-

polyurethanes,

coatings,

acrylates,

adhesives,

polyester resins,



On the basis of geography:-

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market.

Top Market Competitors:

BASF,

Ube Industries,

Perstop AB,

Lishui Nanming,

Fushun Tianfu Chemicals Co., Ltd,

Aktiengesellschaft, Shandong Yuanli Science And Technology Co., Ltd.

many more.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]