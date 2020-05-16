Global 1-Dodecene Market By Type (Analysis Grade, Industrial Grade), Applications (Surfactant, Detergent, Lubricating Oil Additive, Plasticizer, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global 1-Dodecene Market

Global 1-dodecene market is expected to registering a steady CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the huge demand for 1-Dodecene in the manufacturing of detergents and increased demand of it from the end-users. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Market Definition: Global 1-Dodecene Market

1-Dodecene is an alkene that consists of a chain of 12 carbon atoms, having a double bond at the end. They are classified as an alpha-olefin. Alpha-olefins are found to have double bond at the alpha (α) or primary position, due to which they helps in enhancing the reactivity of a compound, thus making it useful in a number of applications like in the production of detergents and others.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand from the end-users is accelerating the growth of this market in the forecast period

Huge demand for 1-Dodecene in the manufacturing of detergents will also drive the market growth

Growing awareness for hygiene maintenance also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Volatility in the raw material prices; this factor will hamper the market growth in the forecast period

Availability of substitutes in the market is another factor impeding this market growth

Segmentation: Global 1-Dodecene Market

By Type

Analysis Grade

Industrial Grade

By Applications

Surfactant

Detergent

Lubricating Oil Additive

Plasticizer

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Exxon Mobil Corporation has planned to expand their Vistamaxx production in their Texas facility and will enter into the linear alpha olefins market. The expansion is expected to end by 2022. With this, the company will be able to meet the growing demand of customers across the globe

In January 2019, Shell International B.V., is planning to start the production of fourth alpha olefins (AO) unit in their Louisiana facility. Alpha olefins are widely used among the customers, as a key ingredient in the manufacturing of hand soaps, motor oils and laundry detergents. With this expansion, the company will be able to grow their business in U.S.

Competitive Analysis:

Global 1-dodecene market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 1-dodecene market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the 1-dodecene market are Shell International B.V., Evonik Industries AG, Dow, Sasol, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, SABIC, TPC Group, Qatar Chemical Company Ltd., INEOS, Merck KGaA, BOC Sciences, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, SPEX CertiPrep, SynQuest Laboratories, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, GELEST, INC. among others.

Research Methodology: Global 1-Dodecene Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

